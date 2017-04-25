ARU rejects Brumbies-Rebels Super merger

Australian Rugby Union is holding firm on safeguarding the Brumbies amid calls to merge the club with Melbourne Rebels as part of a Super Rugby downsizing.
Rebels boss Andrew Cox has welcomed discussion of the idea, raised by former Wallabies coach John Connolly who has backed the vulnerable Western Force to remain in the competition.
But an ARU spokesman told AAP there had been no change in its position that the Brumbies were excluded from discussions around axing an Australian team.
Both the Rebels and Force have insisted the ARU has no legal right to remove them following governing body SANZAAR’s decision to reduce Super Rugby by three teams, including two from South Africa.
Connolly, who also coached the Queensland Reds during a successful period in the 1990s, told News Corp Australia the ACT-based Brumbies were fortunate to survive the axe.
His merger proposal would see the “Melbourne Brumbies” split their home games between the locations, while the Force’s ability to produce homegrown talent entitled them a place in the competition.
Cox told News Corp no discussions with the Brumbies had taken place regarding a merger.
April 25th 2017 @ 11:43am
sittingbison said | April 25th 2017 @ 11:43am | ! Report
ARU have once again provided no justification why the Brumbies are “excluded from discussions around axing a team”. No performance indicators, no requirements, no finances, nothing. After creating this mess EVERY option should be on the table INCLUDING Reds and Tahs and Brumbies also justifying why they should be excluded from the axe, along with any mergers. With the process and requirements clearly laid out.
While they are at it they could publish total ARU funding to the Rebels over the past 6 years and whether they had research suggesting expansion was financially nonviable, and the dollar amount and what was held as collateral for all the bail outs of the Reds, Tahs and Brumbies…you know, relinquishing intellectual rights, licenses, that kind of thing.
April 25th 2017 @ 12:07pm
RahRah said | April 25th 2017 @ 12:07pm | ! Report
And they never will. The decision was made long ago to protect the “special interest groups” with a devil may care attitude towards the game itself. Regardless of the ruinous mess that this has become, while the current board remains the game will continue to be destroyed from within.
April 25th 2017 @ 12:13pm
Mark Richmond said | April 25th 2017 @ 12:13pm | ! Report
I can tell you the figure for the Brumbies…$0.00. Brumbies are the ONLY Australian Super Rugby side that has NEVER had to be bailed out by the ARU.
April 25th 2017 @ 12:19pm
Akari said | April 25th 2017 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
Thanks Mark
April 25th 2017 @ 12:26pm
Fionn said | April 25th 2017 @ 12:26pm | ! Report
Cheers mate.
April 25th 2017 @ 12:26pm
Jacko said | April 25th 2017 @ 12:26pm | ! Report
Mark they lost 1.4 million last year and 1.2 mil the year before…Where is that leading? Im not saying they shoud be gone or merged but why they are out of the equasion is beyond belief and nothing short of protectionism and bias. Infact ALL franchises should be in the discussion and have a bunch of KPIs to meet
April 25th 2017 @ 12:32pm
Fionn said | April 25th 2017 @ 12:32pm | ! Report
‘Infact ALL franchises should be in the discussion and have a bunch of KPIs to meet’
That’s fair to say, but I would contend that things like (1) history of success/legacy; (2) history of producing Wallabies should be included in the criteria also.
In fact, aren’t all of the Super clubs losing a whole lot of money? The fact remains that the Brumbies, despite having the smallest market, have run their clubs the most economically up until now.