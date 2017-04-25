ARU rejects Brumbies-Rebels Super merger

Fight ends in the most rugby way possible

Australian Rugby Union is holding firm on safeguarding the Brumbies amid calls to merge the club with Melbourne Rebels as part of a Super Rugby downsizing.

Rebels boss Andrew Cox has welcomed discussion of the idea, raised by former Wallabies coach John Connolly who has backed the vulnerable Western Force to remain in the competition.

But an ARU spokesman told AAP there had been no change in its position that the Brumbies were excluded from discussions around axing an Australian team.

Both the Rebels and Force have insisted the ARU has no legal right to remove them following governing body SANZAAR’s decision to reduce Super Rugby by three teams, including two from South Africa.

Connolly, who also coached the Queensland Reds during a successful period in the 1990s, told News Corp Australia the ACT-based Brumbies were fortunate to survive the axe.

His merger proposal would see the “Melbourne Brumbies” split their home games between the locations, while the Force’s ability to produce homegrown talent entitled them a place in the competition.

Cox told News Corp no discussions with the Brumbies had taken place regarding a merger.