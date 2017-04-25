Melbourne Storm back to top spot with 6-point win over Warriors

Nightingale somehow gets away with a knock on

The Melbourne Storm have reclaimed top spot on the NRL ladder with a hard fought 20-14 victory over the New Zealand Warriors on ANZAC Day.

The Storm did start as favourites, but it was the visitors that started the brighter side.

A good first 10 minutes was capped off by a try for Ken Maumalo in the right corner.

Some beautiful set up play from Shaun Johnson gave Blake Ayshford some space, and it was a simple pass to the outside that put the winger over.

Johnson managed to bounce his conversion through off the left upright to give the Warriors a 6-0 lead.

That lead would stand until the half hour mark, when Nelson Asofa-Solomona tied the scores.

A great front rower’s try, the big sub bulldozed over three Warriors to plant the ball down underneath the posts.

Cameron Smith would add the extras from right in front, as he continued his march towards kicking the most goals in NRL history.

The Warriors would take the lead three minutes from half-time through a Shaun Johnson penalty goal, but Cam Smith pegged that one back after the half-time siren, and the two sides went to the sheds all square at eight a piece.

News filtered through at half time, that the Warriors would lose Solomone Kata for the rest of the game, so they would be forced to play Bodene Thompson in the centres.

The second half started at a blistering pace, and it only took three minutes for the Warriors to strike.

Another textbook move to the right hand side saw RTS put Ken Maumalo over in the corner for his second try.

Shaun Johnson couldn’t capitalize on this conversion, but the Warriors did hold a 12-8 lead.

It didn’t take long for the Storm to strike back though, as Will Chambers took advantage of the new left side defence of the Warriors to send Cooper Cronk over.

Chambers broke through Bodene Thompson deep inside his own half, and he had the Storm halfback in support the whole way.

Cam Smith missed the kick, so the game remained tied as 12-12.

The Warriors would edge back in front through another penalty goal, but you got the sense it was going to take a huge effort for them to retain that lead.

And alas, that lead would disappear 15 minutes from time, as the Storm put together a series of passes on the left hand side to put Josh Addo-Carr over in the corner.

The replay showed a very close call with the sideline for Addo-Carr, but the try wasn’t sent upstairs, and the touch-judge will be hoping that the mid-week review vindicates his decision to award the try without question.

The Warriors continued hanging around for the next 10 minutes, but the Storm did score again through Felise Kaufusi to seal the deal.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona was best on ground for the Storm, who are now a game clear on top of the ladder.

Final score

Melbourne Storm 20

New Zealand Warriors 14