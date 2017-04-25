Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

Anzac Day weekend comes to a close with a familiar match up, as the New Zealand Warriors travel across the ditch to take on the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:00pm AEST.

The Storm survived one of the crazier games of rugby league last weekend, as they held off a furious Sea Eagles rally to record a 30-26 win at Brookvale.

Craig Bellamy will be looking for an improved defensive effort, as the Sea Eagles were the first team to score 20+ points against them this season. A scoreless second half will also be of some concern, although the return of Will Chambers should help on that front.

The Warriors were touted as a serious premiership chance before the season, but three wins from their first seven games has them on the outside looking in at the top eight.

They have failed to win an away game this season and considering the opposition this weekend, it’s going to be tough for them to reverse that form.

The Storm will welcome Chambers back into the centres, meaning Young Tonumaipea will most likely miss this weekend. Joe Stimson, Mark Nicholls and Tui Kamikamica have all been named, however it seems unlikely that any of those three names will play.

The Warriors have added Ata Hingano, Ben Matulino, Bunty Afoa and Mason Lino to their squad from last weekend. Ben Matulino would be the most likely name to come into the side, but he’s still struggling with a knee injury, and may still miss the clash.

These two sides have met already this season, with their Round 2 clash finishing in a 26-10 victory for the Storm at Mt Smart Stadium. Cameron Smith reached 2,000 points in that clash, becoming the first forward in NRL history to do so.

Prediction

The Warriors have had some good wins in Melbourne in their time, but this game doesn’t have the feel of a potential upset. Melbourne should steady at home and record another win.

Storm by 12