Melbourne Storm vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

Anzac Day weekend comes to a close with a familiar match up, as the New Zealand Warriors travel across the ditch to take on the Melbourne Storm at AAMI Park. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:00pm AEST.
The Storm survived one of the crazier games of rugby league last weekend, as they held off a furious Sea Eagles rally to record a 30-26 win at Brookvale.
Craig Bellamy will be looking for an improved defensive effort, as the Sea Eagles were the first team to score 20+ points against them this season. A scoreless second half will also be of some concern, although the return of Will Chambers should help on that front.
The Warriors were touted as a serious premiership chance before the season, but three wins from their first seven games has them on the outside looking in at the top eight.
They have failed to win an away game this season and considering the opposition this weekend, it’s going to be tough for them to reverse that form.
The Storm will welcome Chambers back into the centres, meaning Young Tonumaipea will most likely miss this weekend. Joe Stimson, Mark Nicholls and Tui Kamikamica have all been named, however it seems unlikely that any of those three names will play.
The Warriors have added Ata Hingano, Ben Matulino, Bunty Afoa and Mason Lino to their squad from last weekend. Ben Matulino would be the most likely name to come into the side, but he’s still struggling with a knee injury, and may still miss the clash.
These two sides have met already this season, with their Round 2 clash finishing in a 26-10 victory for the Storm at Mt Smart Stadium. Cameron Smith reached 2,000 points in that clash, becoming the first forward in NRL history to do so.
Prediction
The Warriors have had some good wins in Melbourne in their time, but this game doesn’t have the feel of a potential upset. Melbourne should steady at home and record another win.
Storm by 12
8:06pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:06pm | ! Report
CONVERSION UNSUCCESSFUL
44′ Johnson started that one out to the right, and it never really moved.
Storm 8
Warriors 12
8:05pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:05pm | ! Report
TRY WARRIORS
43′ Matulino tackled inside the 20, and they’ll come to the left side. Inside ball from Foran to Hoffman, but Smith is there for the tackle. They come to the right side, where Johnson has some space. He goes to RTS with the cutout ball, and the subsequent pass out to Fusitua is right on the money. Fusitua has a double, and the Warriors reclaim the lead!!
8:03pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:03pm | ! Report
42′ Penalty against the Storm here, and Lisone is shaken up. Cam Smith picked up the feet, and put Lisone into a fairly dangerous position.
Storm 8
Warriors 8
8:02pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:02pm | ! Report
41′ Glasby takes the footy into Warriors’ territory, before Cronk puts up a high kick. This one is allowed to bounce, and the Warriors’ are lucky that Hoffman is there to clean it up. Vunivalu had a very real chance at that footy.
Storm 8
Warriors 8
8:01pm
Joel Erickson said | 8:01pm | ! Report
SECOND HALF
40′ Warriors will get first use of the ball, and the kickoff bounces around before RTS brings it to the 10. Now Maumalo has a go from dummy half, but he’s tackled well. Sao will bring the ball outside the 40, before Luke has a dart from dummy half. Johnson kicks very high, and Slater has no issues with that one.
Storm 8
Warriors 8
7:58pm
Sylvester said | 7:58pm | ! Report
My issue is I thought “turtling” after the initial tackle is made had become one of areas the refs were told to crack down on.
7:48pm
Joel Erickson said | 7:48pm | ! Report
HALF TIME
Pretty good game thus far, as the sides go into the sheds tied at 8.
You’d say the Warriors have been the better side thus far, just haven’t had too many attacking opportunities.
Pretty big discrepancy in the penalty count. Will be interesting to see whether that evens out in the second half.
7:47pm
Cedric said | 7:47pm | ! Report
replay shows Ashford onside.
7:51pm
jeandetroyes said | 7:51pm | ! Report
…and Johnson offside. Unfortunately the whole team has to be onside not just one player.
7:46pm
Stu said | 7:46pm | ! Report
Interested in how u view the refering Joel. I’m a one eyed warriors fan so not the most partial observer
7:49pm
Joel Erickson said | 7:49pm | ! Report
I’ve always been a believer that the Storm get away with a lot in the ruck. That last offside looked a little questionable, but I didn’t really notice any kind of bias or anything.
7:51pm
Stu said | 7:51pm | ! Report
Warriors are winning the ruck so it’s a shame the ruck penalties are going the storms way