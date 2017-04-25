Why no love for Usman Khawaja?

It is fair to say that Australian batsmen Usman Khawaja has had an unlucky run in the Australian team since the start of this year.

Khawaja who played his last Test match in early January is understandably disappointed by the way he has been treated by the Australian selectors.

Averaging almost 48 in Test cricket he was bizarrely dropped for ‘subcontinent specialist’ Shaun Marsh, who averages 36 in Test cricket.

Mitchell Marsh occupied the number six position as an ‘all-rounder’ but didn’t even bowl an over in the first Test and only bowled five in the next.

When Mitchell Marsh was injured it was expected that Khawaja would replace him but instead the selectors brought in Glenn Maxwell, another ‘all-rounder’ who was also not used much with the ball.

The selectors would pick ‘all-rounders’ to be dominant with the ball, but if they are not contributing with the ball then a batsmen needs to be picked. If one of the bowlers is tired and needs a break then Australia have Steve Smith who can hold up an end for a while.

Khawaja proved himself in the Australian summer averaging almost 53, he got two games in the one day series against Pakistan and got 30 and 9, after that he wasn’t given another opportunity.

Instead of being picked for the Chappell-Hadlee trophy in New Zealand, he was rested alongside David Warner, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade to prepare for the Test series against India. Not being allowed to prove himself in the One Day format.

He has not yet even had an opportunity to play in India in his whole career. It is outrageous for selectors to say that the 16th-ranked batsmen in the world can’t play spin, because in the Australian summer he faced one of the world’s best spinners Yasir Shah. Shah only got him out once.

Many people were baffled when recently the Champions Trophy squad was announced and Usman wasn’t in it. Aaron Finch got picked despite many inconsistent performances. It is crazy for the selectors not to give Khawaja a chance in the format.

If they are picking players based on Big Bash performances then Khawaja should be one of the first in the side. He has an average of over 31 in T20 cricket.

It disappoints many that the selectors aren’t even giving him a chance, he did nothing wrong to be dropped in the One Day and Test team, whereas both the Marshes have been in and out of the team and have not impressed in domestic cricket.

Usman has worked extremely hard on his game and he showed that by doing excellently in the Australian summer. When the Marshes get picked and do nothing to earn their spots it must be frustrating for him and for spectators to see such a good player wasted on the sideline in the orange vest running out drinks.

For the upcoming Ashes Australia must play Usman Khawaja.