Poor weather might lead to changes in Anzac Day clash

Hawks soar high above the Eagles to end their winless drought

Umpires again in the spotlight after controversial deliberate behind call

Super Six from Riewoldt gives Richmond thrilling win

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Mason Cox’s hopes of again stealing the Anzac Day AFL spotlight could hinge on the weather, with forecast rain likely to tempt Collingwood to swing a late change.

The weather bureau is forecasting a 95 per cent chance of rain in Melbourne on Tuesday morning as the Magpies prepare to face Essendon in an MCG blockbuster.

That should ease to showers by the 3.20pm bounce-down but it could still be enough for the Pies to switch to a smaller lineup.

Cox had a day to remember in last year’s Anzac Day clash, booting a goal with his first kick in his AFL debut.

Coach Nathan Buckley has recalled the American in the hopes of improving the output from his struggling forward line.

But as the tallest player in the competition at 211cm, Cox may be on the chopping block if Buckley opts for a change.

The Pies are desperate to improve their 1-3 record this season and to maintain their recent supremacy in the Anzac Day fixture, having won the past three encounters.

Classy midfielder Daniel Wells is set to play in Magpies colours for the first time since his off-season trade from North Melbourne.

The Pies have also recalled midfielder Tom Phillips, with Jesse White, Josh Smith and Jarryd Blair omitted.

Essendon have made two changes, with debutant Ben McNiece and emerging big man Aaron Francis replacing Conor McKenna (suspended) and Kyle Langford (omitted).

The Bombers will be hopeful of improving upon last year’s Anzac Day showing – a 69-point thrashing in which Collingwood piled on 22 goals.

Up to 85,000 fans are expected to attend the highly-anticipated clash.