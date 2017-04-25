Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons: NRL live scores, blog

Cowboys hold off Knights to take much needed win

The Sydney Roosters and the St George Illawarra Dragons are set to square off in the traditional ANZAC Day clash. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 4pm (AEST).

The Roosters arrested a two-match losing streak last week in overpowering a resilient Knights outfit 24-6.

Having been on the wrong end of a 32-8 blow-out at the hands of Brisbane the week prior, a doughty defensive display was exactly what was in order for Trent Robinson’s men.

The return to the winners circle saw the Roosters climb into fifth on the ladder, meaning this ANZAC Day fixture will be a battle of two high-flying sides.

The Dragons, along with Melbourne, are just one of two teams to have only lost one game this season, putting the joint-venture outfit in first on the ladder.

The Dragons are riding a five-game winning streak ahead of this afternoon’s clash, but with the exception of their win over the Sharks have enjoyed a comfortable draw over the opening couple of months of competition.

In their most recent outing, the Dragons staved off a second-half surge from the Cowboys to win 28-22 at home over a North Queensland outfit missing the services of Johnathan Thurston.

Indomitable first-half defence, that saw the hosts take a 28-4 lead into half-time, laid the platform for the win.

Roosters co-captain Jake Friend is set to return to his side’s starting line-up in a move that will shift Paul Carter to the bench, while Kane Evans will replace the injured Ryan Matterson (ankle) as an interchange player.

Robinson has opted for Joseph Manu in his starting 17, but prodigy Latrell Mitchell has formed part of an extended bench along with Maroons hopeful Dylan Napa.

Meanwhile, St George are set to be boosted by the return from injury of Josh Dugan to fullback, moving Jason Nightingale to the wing and Kurt Mann to the bench.

One key match-up shapes as the battle of the five-eighths, the Roosters’ Luke Keary versus the Dragons’ Gareth Widdop.

Keary has slotted in seamlessly since joining the Bondi brigade this season, combining strong passing and running games to present as a huge threat in attack. The former Rabbitoh sits in the top five for try assists with seven.

Meanwhile, Widdop has taken his game to a new level in the Red V this season. He sits in equal first for try assists and has crossed for six four-pointers himself.

The English international sent a stern warning ahead of the ANZAC Day clash in producing arguably his best of the season on the weekend against the Cowboys.

The Roosters have lost the last two ANZAC Day clashes, but expect them to prove too strong for the Dragons in a tight encounter.

The Roosters are heading into this match off the back of a strong second-half showing against the Knights, while their opponents took a major stumble in the second stanza last week.

Roosters by six.

