2017 AFL season: Round 6 preview

If you thought Round 5 was big, then think again because Round 6 promises to be massive.

A preliminary final rematch, a Western Derby and a top-of-the-table clash are just some of the highlights to look forward to as the 2017 season continues to take shape.

Elsewhere, the Sydney Swans return to the MCG for the first time since last year’s grand final hoping to kick-start its season, while there could be a new twist in the unpredictable rivalry between Essendon and Melbourne.

Here is a full preview to Round 6.

GWS Giants versus Western Bulldogs

After being hammered by the Adelaide Crows at the Oval in Round 1, the GWS Giants have steadied the ship with four straight wins to shoot up to fourth place on the ladder.

The club ticked off another item on their bucket list when they defeated the Sydney Swans by 42 points at the SCG last Saturday night, showing why they and the Crows have become the pacesetters in a truly open season.

They conceded the first four goals against the Swans, but, unlike previous incarnations which would throw in the towel when in this situation, they would hit back hard by kicking the next nine goals to set up their win.

Leon Cameron’s men now face the Western Bulldogs in the next instalment of the AFL’s newest rivalry, with their clash in Canberra to come on the fifth anniversary of their first ever meeting, at the very same venue back in 2012.

Further, it will be the first time the two clubs have met since last year’s heartstopping preliminary final, which the Bulldogs won by six points en route to breaking a 62-year premiership drought.

While Luke Beveridge’s men are also 4-1, their record could have been so much worse.

They trailed by 29 points against North Melbourne and by 32 points against the Brisbane Lions in each of their last two matches, while they briefly lost the lead in their Round 2 match against the Sydney Swans.

But in all three of those matches, they came back to win, demonstrating their ability to come back from such situations.

Against the Lions, a twelve-goal-to-two second half saw them home by 32 points, giving captain Robert Murphy the perfect celebration to his 300th AFL game.

If the Dogs are to improve their record to 5-1 they cannot afford to start slowly against the Giants, who rarely relinquish their advantage when they start games strongly.

One thing in the premiers’ favour is that they are 3-0 against the Giants in Canberra, but the side they will face this Friday night will pose a different threat to their previous incarnations.

On a side note, this will be the first time the GWS Giants play in the first match of any given round since their inaugural AFL match way back in Round 1, 2012.

Prediction: GWS Giants by 20 points.

Hawthorn versus St Kilda

After four straight losses, Hawthorn finally got on the board when they defeated a jet-lagged West Coast Eagles by 51 points at the MCG last Sunday night.

It drew to an end a brief period of turmoil not seen at the club in a long time, in which they lost back-to-back matches by 86 points and saw the club occupy last place on the ladder for the first time since 2005.

They now face an improving St Kilda outfit which, while brave for the first three quarters also last Sunday, capitulated in the final quarter to go down to the undefeated Geelong Cats by 38 points.

A crucial moment came when Jade Gresham dropped a chest mark early in the final quarter and from that point on the Saints never really recovered.

Alan Richardson’s men will now hope to notch up their first win in Launceston, once a part-time home for the club in the noughties, since 2009, when, coincidentally, it defeated Hawthorn by 25 points.

For the Hawks it will be their first match at the newly-renamed University of Tasmania Stadium (formerly Aurora Stadium) for the season, and will be hoping to continue its imposing record at its secondary home ground.

The match falls five years to the day since it last lost at the venue, when they went down to the Sydney Swans by 37 points in 2012.

So if the Saints think they have a chance of upsetting the Hawks in the Apple Isle this weekend, you better think again because Alastair Clarkson’s men will be keen to build on last week’s win over the Eagles and get their season back up and running again.

Prediction: Hawthorn by six points.

Carlton versus Sydney Swans

Not one AFL expert would have forecast that the Sydney Swans be 18th on the ladder after five rounds.

But while that’s exactly what has happened, this Saturday’s clash against Carlton at the MCG will give John Longmire’s men their best chance yet to break their duck for season 2017.

Don’t let the fact that they are last on percentage fool you for one bit – they have put in patches of good football in each of their five losses but have not been able to sustain that for long enough.

They have also been cruelled by injuries and poor form to key players such as Luke Parker, Dan Hannebery and Kieren Jack, while Isaac Heeney and Kurt Tippett were both quiet on their return from injury lay-offs.

Jack will miss the trip to Melbourne after being ruled out with a hip injury, which was attributed to his poor showing against the GWS Giants.

This weekend they return to the MCG for the first time since last year’s grand final loss to face another struggling side in Carlton, whose only win for the season came against Essendon in Round 3.

While the Blues fielded seven teenagers in their 90-point loss to Port Adelaide at the Oval last Friday night, their overall performance in the AFL’s premium timeslot attracted a lot of criticism on social media.

They were banished from this timeslot in 2016 and in their only chance to shine this year were no match for the hardened Power, failing to register a single score in the third quarter.

Even against the winless Swans, against whom they managed to get to within six points of in their last meeting at the SCG in Round 18 last year, there will be no mercy.

On a foot note, this will be the first time the two sides have met at the MCG since 1986.

Prediction: Sydney Swans by 18 points.

Brisbane Lions versus Port Adelaide

While they may have lost to the Western Bulldogs by 32 points last week, coach Chris Fagan should still be happy with how the Brisbane Lions are tracking in his first season as coach.

En route to leading by 32 points at half-time they played the football they are capable of producing and on that basis they should have gone on to win the match.

However, they could only muster two more goals in the second half (both in the fourth quarter) and they now sit above only the winless North Melbourne and Sydney Swans on the ladder.

This Saturday night they host a Port Adelaide side which will be missing captain Travis Boak after he suffered a hamstring injury in the side’s 90-point thumping of Carlton at the Oval last Friday night.

But while it was the Power’s third win for the season, it again came against a side that’s well below them on the ladder, and this week presents another opportunity for Ken Hinkley’s men to beat up on another struggling side.

In what makes for ugly reading, the Power clean-swept the Lions in both matches last season, winning by 77 points at the Oval in Round 7 before inflicting a 94-point thumping at the Gabba in Round 19.

However, while the Lions side that awaits should be much more competitive this time, the Power should still travel back to the City of Churches with the chocolates.

Prediction: Port Adelaide by 24 points.

North Melbourne versus Gold Coast Suns

One of two sides still yet to break their season duck, North Melbourne, like the Sydney Swans, could so easily have won one or more of their first five matches of the season.

The Roos blew a substantial lead against Fremantle to lose their fifth straight match (and tenth straight dating back to Round 20 last year), leaving the club only above the Swans on percentage on the ladder.

They had also wasted big leads over the Geelong Cats and Western Bulldogs in Rounds 2 and 4 respectively, and were so unlucky to have gone down by just a point in the former match.

Brad Scott’s men will have a chance to break their season duck when they host the Gold Coast Suns at Etihad Stadium this Saturday night.

Having won their previous two matches, the Suns came crashing back to earth after suffering a 67-point loss to the Adelaide Crows at home last Saturday night.

Again they conceded seven goals in the opening quarter, as they did against the Brisbane Lions and GWS Giants in the opening two rounds, and coughed up a total of 23 for the match, while managing 13 themselves.

This has put their season back into the red and coach Rodney Eade under pressure, but against the winless Roos the Suns should get back on the winner’s list this weekend.

Prediction: Gold Coast Suns by 21 points.

West Coast Eagles versus Fremantle

Not only will Perth come to a standstill with the Western Derby this Saturday night, it could also determine which of the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers enjoys the better season in 2017.

The Eagles’ travel woes continued last Sunday night when it went down to Hawthorn by 51 points, fifteen days after it had lost to Richmond by 11 points at the same venue in Round 3.

Alarmingly, two of their three wins have come against winless opposition in North Melbourne and the Sydney Swans, while the other came against St Kilda at home in Round 2.

This has reignited the ‘flat-track bully’ debate in which the Eagles have regularly become the subject of since Adam Simpson took over as the club’s coach in 2014.

And while it could rear its ugly head again when they host the Dockers in the first of the two Western Derbies, they will be facing a much-improved opponent this Saturday night.

Ross Lyon’s men have turned a corner since being thrashed by Port Adelaide by 89 points at the Oval in Round 2, winning their last three matches against the Western Bulldogs, Melbourne and North Melbourne to be sitting just outside the eight on percentage.

They were in deep trouble late in their match against the Roos but were able to conjure two goals in the final minutes, including one from Shane Kersten with merely seconds remaining.

Both the Eagles and Dockers have the chance to improve their season record to 4-2, but it’s the former team which will start favourites despite last week’s disappointing result at the MCG.

Prediction: West Coast Eagles by 26 points.

Essendon versus Melbourne

No one knows exactly what to expect when Essendon and Melbourne meet.

In six of the seven previous meetings between the two clubs, all of which came at the MCG, the underdog has prevailed, including in Round 2 last year when the severely weakened Bombers upstaged the highly-fancied Deesby 13 points for the first of their three wins of the season.

Another notable result came in Round 10, 2012 when the Dees, who were without a win and dead last on the ladder, stunned the second-placed Bombers (who were 8-1 and whose only loss to that point of the season came by a point against Collingwood in Round 5) by six points at the MCG.

After seven straight MCG meetings, this Sunday they will face off at Etihad Stadium, where the Bombers hold a 3-1 edge in meetings contested under the roof, for the first time since 2009.

They will do so on the back of a momentous 18-point victory over Collingwood which has put their season back in the black after two straight losses.

And they’ll face a Melbourne side which has lost their last three matches, with the absences of Jesse Hogan, Jordan Lewis and Max Gawn not helping their cause.

Hogan returned from suspension for last Monday night’s 13-point loss to Richmond, while Lewis will return on Sunday after serving a three-match ban arising from the Round 2 win over Carlton.

Their ruck stocks took another blow when Gawn’s replacement, Jake Spencer, suffered a shoulder injury against the Tigers and did not return after half-time, leaving Jack Watts to do all the work in the middle.

After starting the season so promisingly, it all threatens to turn ugly for the Dees this Sunday, as a loss would see them drop to 2-4 and questions about their progress continue to be asked.

Adding some spice to the match, Michael Hibberd (who impressed in his debut for the Demons on Monday night) and Jake Melksham will both face the club they walked out on for the first time since their respective departures from Windy Hill last year and in 2015 respectively.

In a random stat, Essendon has not beaten Melbourne on a Sunday since 2001, while Melbourne’s only win over Essendon at Etihad Stadium came on a Sunday in 2006. One of these stats is set to be broken this weekend.

Prediction: Essendon by eight points.

Collingwood versus Geelong Cats

If Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley isn’t sweating now, then he might be come sunset on Sunday night.

The Pies’ disappointing season continued on Tuesday afternoon when they went down to Essendon by 18 points in the annual Anzac Day clash at the MCG.

While they pegged back the 19-point deficit they faced at quarter-time, even hitting the front midway through the third quarter, they were left to lament poor first and last quarters as they crashed to their fourth loss of the year.

The loss to last year’s wooden spooners came over a fortnight after they had defeated last year’s beaten grand finalists, the Sydney Swans, by a point at the SCG for its only win for the season so far.

While the Pies have won their last two against the Geelong Cats, including by 24 points in Round 9 last year, there will be no mercy offered by Chris Scott’s men.

The Cats were kept honest by St Kilda for the first three quarters last week but broke the shackles after the final change, kicking eight goals in the final quarter to win by 38 points and stay undefeated after five rounds.

A monster final term by captain Joel Selwood was also instrumental to the Cats’ victory, their third in which they had to shake off a determined challenge by their opponents.

A win on Sunday will just about deliver the last rites not only on Collingwood’s season but also possibly the coaching career of Nathan Buckley, under whom the Pies have slowly regressed since 2012.

Prediction: Geelong Cats by 30 points.

Adelaide Crows versus Richmond

To finish off the round, the Adelaide Crows and Richmond will face off in a top-of-the-table clash at the Oval on Sunday night, with one team set to suffer their first defeat of the season, barring a draw.

The Crows have been ultra-impressive as they notched their first ever 5-0 start to the season.

In each of their five matches they have scored over 100 points and in their last two matches have kicked 47 goals – 24 against Essendon in Round 4 and 23 against the Gold Coast Suns last week.

All up, they have kicked 100 goals already to this point in the season.

Limiting the Crows’ output will be the key to Richmond notching up their sixth straight win to start the season, the Tigers already enjoying their best start to a season since 1995.

They had to come from 23 points down in the third quarter to overrun Melbourne by 13 points last Monday night, ending a three-game losing streak against the Dees which had dated back to 2014.

The continued good form of ruckman Toby Nankervis and Brownlow Medal contender Dustin Martin, as well as a six-goal haul from Jack Riewoldt were crucial to the Tigers’ fifth-straight win.

They can already boast a 19-point win over the Crows in the pre-season, but that was at Etihad Stadium and facing them at the cathedral of South Australian football will be a different proposition altogether.

In two previous meetings between the clubs at the Oval, it’s 1-all, but the Crows claimed the most recent meeting by 36 points in late-2015.

As impressive as Richmond has been, unfortunately it looks like their winning run will come to an end at the hands of the Crows by nightfall this Sunday.

Prediction: Adelaide Crows by 23 points.