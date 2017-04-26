AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 5

Umpires again in the spotlight after controversial deliberate behind call

It seems weeks ago that Port Adelaide crushed Carlton, but apparently it was part of the same round as Tuesday’s Anzac Day clash.

Let’s not drag this round out any longer, here are the latest power rankings.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 1

It’s possible the Crows have managed to score since you started reading this. Eddie Betts has booted at least three goals in 16 of his past 20 games.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 4

The Giants have hardly put a foot wrong since round one. Jeremy Cameron appears to have taken his game to a new level, averaging career-highs in disposals (18.2), marks (8.2), inside-50s (3.8) and, most frighteningly, goals (3.2).



Last week: 3

Ladder: 2

The Cats have now won 12 straight home-and-away games. The 112 points they scored in round two against the Roos is their lowest score of the season. They’ve outscored their opponents 217 to 66 in fourth quarters.

Cats are the most accurate team in the comp (66%). And their score map explains why. pic.twitter.com/ZokWmm9X1f — Adrian Polykandrites (@NABFW) April 25, 2017



Last week: 4

Ladder: 6

After admirable performances against the two best teams in the competition, the Power did what good teams do and dismantled a bad side.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 5

Their terrible goal kicking distracted from the fact the Dogs looked a lot more like the Dogs of 2016 for large chunks of the game against Brisbane. They finished with 27 more contested possessions than the Lions, but they also at one stage trailed a bad team by 38 points, which is, as the kids say, not good.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 3

It was their toughest test of the season and the Tigers passed. Things went their way with a couple of Melbourne injuries, but 5-0 isn’t a fluke. David Astbury has really stepped it up as Alex Rance’s defensive sidekick this season, averaging 7.4 intercept possessions a game.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 7

What the hell is wrong with them?



Last week: 8

Ladder: 10

No need to worry just yet, the Demons are doing a lot right, but they can’t keep letting winnable games slip. The next fortnight – against Essendon and Hawthorn – is very important.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 11

Took it up to the Cats for three quarters before getting steamrolled in the final term. Only Collingwood have been more inaccurate in front of goal.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 8

It’s reasonable to think the Bombers will improve as the season rolls on, and if that’s the case they’ve set themselves a nice early platform with three wins from five games.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 9

Nat Fyfe doesn’t quite look like Nat Fyfe yet, but it’s coming together. Imagine being so good that you could average better than 16 contested possessions, six clearances and almost two contested marks and not be close to your best.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 17

That’s now three games the Roos have lost after leading at three-quarter time.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 13

They had 23 more inside-50s against the Bombers and lost by three goals. They have one win and it was by a point against the winless Swans. They’re not good.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 18

The last time the Swans lost five games in a row was 2002.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 12

Only twice this season has a team scored 100 points off turnovers in a game… unfortunately for the Suns they were on the wrong end of each of those scores.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 15

Of course they bounced back like that. Of course they did.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 14

Led the reigning premiers 15 minutes into the final quarter… but lost by more than five goals. Probably best to focus on the positives this season.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 16

Last Friday’s result shouldn’t be a surprise, that’ll happen to such a young side – the Carlton side that took on Port Adelaide had 12 players with less than 50 games experience.