Are the Cook Islands rugby league’s sleeping giants?

The Cook Islands may have missed out on qualification for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup, but Tony Iro’s Kukis are gathering troops for a clash with Papua New Guinea that may well shake the rugby league world to its core.

Two of the most passionate rugby league countries on earth are on path for a collision course and Iro has a host of quality players from the NRL at his disposal, ready to unleash against Michael Marum’s Kumuls – a side laden with talent from the Queensland Cup.

St Helens pair Zeb Taia and Dominique Peyroux remain outside chances to be released for the fixture, especially given their drastic need to improve on a poor start to the season and the fact they will likely be missing key players including Mark Percival and Alex Walmsley.

Wigan coach Shaun Wane is expected to also refuse to release Wigan staple Anthony Gelling, despite boasting strong depth in the backs which has unearthed talented rookie Liam Marshall.

This means that Iro will be made to play some players out of position, with a move from the back row to the centres likely for Wests Tigers rookie workhorse Esan Marsters. Marsters will line up alongside Mounties centre Reubenn Rennie, who has been consistent so far in 2017, while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will return for the Kukis at fullback, adding to his two caps.

The Kukis’ lack of backline depth may prompt Iro to call upon St. Marys star and former NRL centre Geoff Daniela who is currently plying his trade in the NSW second division competition, the Ron Massey Cup. In a promising sign, however, Roosters winger Joseph Manu is expected to receive his Cook Islands debut on the wing.

However, Iro has been gifted with a strong halves combination of Eels centre Brad Takairangi and former Kiwi Isaac John, currently playing NSW Cup for the Mounties. Warriors dummy-half Tevin Arona has shown he has what it takes to represent his country and could pull on the No. 9 jumper for the yellow and green.

The Cook Islands are set to line up with an all-star forward pack, headlined by Roosters big man Dylan Napa and also featuring Raiders prop Makahesi Makatoa. Returning backrower Zane Tetevano is also likely to feature while Tepai Moeroa could be given his first cap.

The remainder of the pack will be rounded out largely by a host of fringe first-graders including Francis Molo and Kukis favourite Carne Doyle-Manga, while Roosters U20s star Reuben Porter will join them.

The Cook Islands’ best 17

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors, 2 caps)

2. Geoff Daniela (St. Marys, 1 cap)

3. Reubenn Rennie (Mounties, 1 cap)

4. Esan Marsters (Wests Tigers, 1 cap)

5. Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters, yet to debut)

6. Brad Takairangi (Parramatta Eels, 5 caps)

7. Isaac John (Mounties, 4 caps)

8. Dylan Napa (Sydney Roosters, 3 caps)

9. Tevin Arona (New Zealand Warriors, yet to debut)

10. Makahesi Makatoa (Canberra Raiders, 2 caps)

11. Zane Tetevano (Sydney Roosters, 4 caps)

12. Tepai Moeroa (Parramatta Eels, yet to debut)

13. David Munro (Townsville Blackhawks, yet to debut)

Interchange

14. Marata Niukore (Parramatta Eels, yet to debut)

15. Reuben Porter (Sydney Roosters, yet to debut)

16. Carne Doyle-Manga (Tweed Heads Seagulls, 2 caps)

17. Francis Molo (Brisbane Broncos, 2 caps)