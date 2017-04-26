Co-captains return for Jillaroos for Kiwi Ferns Test

The Jillaroos have welcomed back co-captains Ruan Sims and Steph Hancock in their 25-strong squad for their ANZAC Test clash with the Kiwi Ferns.

Sims missed the Auckland Nines and All Stars matches earlier this year with a wrist injury and heel pain but will be back along with Hancock who returns for her first Test match since 2015, after finger surgery last year.

Nakia Davis-Welsh will be hoping to make her debut for Australia’s women’s national rugby league team against New Zealand in Canberra on May 5, alongside Indigenous All Stars halfback Simone Smith.

Jillaroos coach Brad Donald said the Test is a “significant occasion” for the team after a “momentous win” against the Kiwis in the Auckland Nines at the start of the year.

“The Test Match next week, however, is entirely different and we will need to be at our peak against what will no doubt be a New Zealand outfit out to make amends,” Donald said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Jillaroos squad will gather for preparations on the Gold Coast before the final team is named on Sunday.

Jillaroos squad: Sam Bremner, Karina Brown, Corban McGregor, Caitlin Moran, Chelsea Baker, Zahara Temara, Simone Smith, Ruan Sims, Britt Breayley, Heather Ballinger, Renae Kunst, Annette Brander, Maima Taufu, Kody House, Rebecca Young, Amelia Kuk, Isabelle Kelly, Tazmin Gray, Vanessa Foliaki, Maddie Studdon, Rebecca Riley, Ali Brigginshaw, Elianna Walton, Steph Hancock, Nakia Davis-Welsh.