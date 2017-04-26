Golden boy Pearce enters NSW Origin frame

Pearce fumbles the lollies but surprises himself to score

Mitchell Pearce has cemented himself firmly in the frame for a NSW recall following his heroics in the Sydney Roosters’ golden point Anzac Day win over St George Illawarra.

Pearce has been pilloried for his previous performances under pressure – having missed his previous 18 field goal attempts stretching back to 2011 and featuring in six losing Origin series.

However, he stood up when it matter most against the Dragons, twice coming up with big plays in the clutch.

First the star No.7 scored the Roosters’ go-ahead try in the 66th minute before cooly nailing the winning one-pointer in front of more than 40,000 fans at Allianz Stadium.

With the Roosters flying in third spot with six wins from eight games, Pearce is already putting pressure on incumbents James Maloney and Matt Moylan.

But his performance under pressure in a big encounter would have made NSW coach Laurie Daley sit up and take notice.

Having not kicked a field goal for six years, Pearce had set about working on his craft in the off-season and was rewarded for his hours of extras on the training paddock.

“It’s our job as a half and I work on all parts of my game,” Pearce said.

“But it’s an area that I’ve been finish training sessions with, just grabbing Lukey (Keary) and try to do as many field goals as we can.

“You do it to ice those moments and it felt nice.”

Pearce described it as one of the sweetest moments of his career as the ball sailed over the black dot, toppling the Dragons from the top of the ladder in the process.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson said while Pearce’s field goal was special, he deserved special praise for his try when he ran a neat line off Isaac Liu to barge over.

Instead of sitting back and trying to direct play, he took on the line, bobbled it for a second before regaining to plant it over the line.

Pearce said he at first didn’t know if he had scored and described the win as a potential turning point in their season.

“The ball went down and when it popped out I didn’t know if I got it down or not,” he said.

“I cleary got it down and it was good to get us back in front.

“It was pretty disappointing for them to get that try with two minutes to go but luckily we dug our way out again.

“With the big games at the end of the year, the finals and all that, they’re the games you want to be winning. It was a good test for us early in the year.”