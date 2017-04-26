Kangaroos name 20-man squad to face Kiwis in Anzac Test

Mal Meninga has named his Kangaroos side to face the Kiwis in Canberra on May 5 for the final mid-year Anzac Test, favouring experience and sticking by many of the players who won the Four Nations last year.
While Meninga’s hand has been forced with some key injuries forcing veteran players out of the side, he has stuck by most of the side from last year’s final Test.
Greg Inglis and Matt Scott have both been ruled out for most of the NRL season with injury, and while the pair are a chance to return for the Rugby League World Cup, they aren’t available for Meninga’s squad.
They have been replaced by Will Chambers, who slots into the centres and will play inside Cronulla young gun Valentine Holmes.
The front row has undergone a total revamp. Matt Scott has been joined on the sidelines by Raiders prop Shannon Boyd, with Wests Tigers captain Aaron Woods and Bulldogs front-rower David Klemmer taking the eight and ten jerseys respectively.
There were questions over the fitness of Johnathan Thurston as well, but he has been named in the side with Mal Meninga citing his professionalism at the press conference.
Despite that, Michael Morgan has retained his utility spot on the bench while Sharks premiership winning half James Maloney, who is in the running to get another New South Blues jersey in the State of Origin series this year, has been included in the squad as a back-up in the halves.
Justin O’Neill and Shannon Boyd have also been named as cover in the 20-man squad.
“This is an incredibly important game for us, coming in a World Cup year,” Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga said.
Cameron Smith will once again captain the side in his 50th Test and 27th as captain, becoming the second player to reach the half-century after legend Darren Lockyer.
“Any Test match is important, but the fact this will be Cameron’s 50th Test match certainly adds some extra significance,” said Meninga.
“Cameron’s incredible milestones will form a significant part of our week.”
Billy Slater was another in contention for the fullback spot after he made his return from injury a month ago, but he was overlooked for selection with Darius Boyd maintaining his spot at the back. Blake Ferguson and Josh Dugan will again line up as a centre and wing combination, while Cooper Cronk joins Thurston in the halves.
Boyd Cordner, Matt Gillett and Trent Merrin all retain their starting spots, while there are no changes to the bench from the victory over New Zealand in Perth last year.
The Kangaroos-Kiwis match headlines a bumper weekend of international rugby league. It will follow the Australian Jilaroos versus Kiwi Ferns women’s Test in Canberra, while the final City-Country fixture will be played in Mudgee on Sunday.
The Saturday will feature three international Test matches in Campbelltown, with the Cook Islands set to face Papua New Guinea, Tonga to play Fiji and Samoa to headline the afternoon against a travelling England side under the guidance of Wayne Bennett.
Full Kangaroos side to face Kiwis
1. Darius Boyd (Brisbane Broncos)
2. Blake Ferguson (Sydney Roosters)
3. Josh Dugan (St George Illawarra Dragons)
4. Will Chambers (Melbourne Storm)
5. Valentine Holmes (Cronulla Sharks)
6. Johnathan Thurston (North Queensland Cowboys)
7. Cooper Cronk (Melbourne Storm)
8. Aaron Woods (Wests Tigers)
9. Cameron Smith (c) (Melbourne Storm)
10. David Klemmer (Canterbury Bulldogs)
11. Boyd Cordner (Sydney Roosters)
12. Matt Gillett (Brisbane Broncos)
13. Trent Merrin (Penrith Panthers)
Interchange
14. Michael Morgan (North Queensland Cowboys)
15. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)
16. Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons)
17. Sam Thaiday (Brisbane Broncos)
18. Shannon Boyd (Canberra Raiders)
19. James Maloney (Cronulla Sharks)
20. Justin O’Neill (North Queensland Cowboys)
Squidward said | April 26th 2017 @ 11:41am | ! Report
One of the worst Australian sides I’ve ever seen
Mal has gone the incumbents who weren’t even in form when he picked them first time around
Batting Merrins will now be referred to as being picked for something you don’t deserve instead of pulling a partner heaps hotter than you
April 26th 2017 @ 11:58am
Renegade said | April 26th 2017 @ 11:58am | ! Report
It certainly doesn’t scream unbeatable – does it?
Wade Graham missing out a massive injustice…. Trent Merrin getting in is too, as are the Bacardi breezer duo on the right.
Chambers definitely deserves his spot, should have been there last year.
I assume this means JT will play this weekend as well.
April 26th 2017 @ 12:03pm
Squidward said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:03pm | ! Report
Maybe. I guess Maloney is there to cover him
April 26th 2017 @ 12:07pm
Scott Pryde said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:07pm | ! Report
Morning Rene,
Unbelievable Graham missed out… Especially when Merrin was picked. I know, different positions but Merrin is lucky to be in the Panthers 17 at the moment, let alone an Australian one.
Knew you would have a crack at the Dugan/Ferguson thing. Wouldn’t have lost any sleep if Ferguson wasn’t there – he doesn’t deserve to be – but Dugan is close to the form fullback in the competition at the moment and given he has done some good things at centre for New South Wales in the past, would have been hard to look past him.
JT would have been picked if he was only declared fit 5 minutes before kick-off. Like that Maloney is there for cover though.
April 26th 2017 @ 12:15pm
Renegade said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
Morning Scott,
I know Duges has been in okay form but I don’t believe he is close to the best right centre in Australia…. in fact the guy playing on the left is.
I also personally think the Dragons have gone better when Dugan wasn’t there – specially in attack.
Fergo, Merrin, Thaiday, Morgan, Woods… I don’t even know what’s going on there.
April 26th 2017 @ 12:06pm
Brett the Manly Fan said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
Surely Jarrod Croker would have been a smarter choice than Chambers. Why play an injured Thurston when you have Maloney ready and firing. No Fafita???? Trent Merrin???? Frizell on the bench???
Low key I won’t be upset if this team is worked by the Kiwis, maybe Mal will chose players based on form and those who are deserving.
April 26th 2017 @ 12:06pm
ScottWoodward.me said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
The Australian jumper has been cheapened by not selecting the best available 17 players.
Coach Mal Meninga has cited “loyalty” to justify some of his out of form selections, but how does he leave out the game’s greatest ever fullback in Billy Slater who has played for Australia 25 times and scored 22 tries? Slater had a blinder last night against the Warriors making 22 runs for 185m and he has the advantage of his club experience to combine with Half back Cronk and Hooker Smith, also Will Chambers is playing centre.
Andrew Fifita is widely regarded as the world’s best prop and is maintained his great form after being the best player in the Grand Final. He never got a look in and mal has gone with a no prop bench.
James Tedesco and Tom Trbojevic are two of the best players in the game but also overlooked.
It probably makes no difference to the result but this is NOT the best Kangaroo team.
April 26th 2017 @ 12:14pm
Zedman said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
Scott, it would have been a tough call to displace Boyd at fullback who has been one of if not the Broncs best this year. Mal told everyone earlier that Fifita would be out in the cold.
April 26th 2017 @ 12:16pm
Renegade said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:16pm | ! Report
I love Billy and I personally would’ve picked the legend… but can’t say Boyd doesn’t deserve his spot – his in red hot form and in better form than Slater right now.
April 26th 2017 @ 12:21pm
Alex L said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:21pm | ! Report
Slater is visibly gassing out in club level matches at the moment Scott, his fitness wouldn’t hold up to an actual contest at rep level.
April 26th 2017 @ 12:25pm
Jeff Dustby said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
Scott, who does thaiday have revealing pictures of?
April 26th 2017 @ 12:41pm
Joe said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:41pm | ! Report
I’m a big Billy Slater fan but I think Boyd deserves the number 1 for this game. Billy is still getting back his match fitness. Although not club teammates I think Boyd will have that combo with the other guys through their QLD connection.
April 26th 2017 @ 12:42pm
Bunney said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:42pm | ! Report
Scott,
Has it ever been different? Have the very best available players always been picked? No way. Incumbency always has taken some precedence.
Slater is a gun, but its hardly a massive blow not to pick him after playing only 4 club games since having two years out…
I agree we’re a prop short, but I’m not certain I would’ve picked him. He can be a match winner – always had that ability, and he displayed it in the GF, but he also has a tendency to be loose, ala getting binned in SOO last year. I think S. Boyd, who has incumbency and form is unluckier to miss out.
A bigger problem than Tedesco and Trbojevic not getting in (as who would they displace? Holmes and Fergo killed it on the wings last year, and if its not Darius Boyd @ FB, its Slater.. ) are players like Dugan and Merrin getting in. Merrin was a great pick last year…this year not so much. And Dugan, really? Chambers should have the right side and pick an in-form centre for the left side. Just about every club left centre would be the equal or better than Dugan. Dugan is a Kane Linnett – solid, gets the job done, and looks good in a good team, but nowhere near the best centres in the game
April 26th 2017 @ 12:08pm
Ron Swanson said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
I sense a Queensland conspiracy selecting out of form NSW players who would be lucky to get a Blues jersey for Origin 2017 let alone a starting role for their country.
Interesting to see if Kidwell picks on form and adds players with size such as Asofa-Solomona to combat the heavyweight Kangaroo forward pack or will he do a Mal and go with Greg Eastwood, Lewis Brown and so on?
April 26th 2017 @ 12:10pm
Justin Kearney said | April 26th 2017 @ 12:10pm | ! Report
Who in their right mind would pick woods right now?