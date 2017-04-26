Muangthong United vs Brisbane Roar: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

It’s top against bottom in Group E as Muangthong United look to book their spot in the Round of 16 of the Asian Champions League when they host a struggling Brisbane Roar. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 10:30pm (AEST).
Sitting two points clear at the top of the group, a win tonight for Muangthong would send them into the next stage of the Champions League with a game to spare.
The defending Thai League T1 champions, Muangthong have won four of the last eight domestic titles, finishing runner-up in two others.
Despite their record, United wasn’t given much of a chance at this year’s Champions League. Four games later though and they’re two points clear at the top of their group and looking like a real title contender.
They are the only undefeated side left in Group E, and one of just five in the 32-team competition.
Despite just one win from four games and a goal difference of two for and 10 against that makes for ugly reading, the Roar are still just two points out of the top two and progression to the next round.
It’s been a tight battle in Group E for spots, allowing Brisbane to still be well and truly in the hunt, but will need wins to avoid leaning on their goal difference of -8, the only side in the group to be in the negatives.
Brisbane is fresh off a penalty shootout thriller against the Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday, sneaking into the A-League semi-finals in what has been a strong domestic season for them.
The last time these two met was earlier in the campaign ended in a gritty goalless draw in Brisbane.
Prediction
A fired up Muangthong side who are dominating the Thai League and Champions League alike will be a tough prospect for the Roar, especially away from home.
Brisbane will have plenty of confidence from their elimination final win just five days ago though and the fact they’re still in the fight for a Round of 16 spot.
The home side should get the job done, but Brisbane should put up the fight that’s been missing from their 2017 campaign so far.
Muangthong to win 2-1
11:24pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:24pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
An interesting opening 45 minutes of football that sees the home side take the one-goal lead into the break.
A back and forth contest without either side really gaining the upper hand for long periods of time. Muangthong would be a touch in front if you had to pick the better side but both teams have been strong down the edges and solid in defence through the middle.
Some drama involving Jamie Young who sliced open his forearm after colliding with the goal post and he might be in trouble of missing out on Brisbane’s semi-final later this week.
Muangthong – 1
Brisbane – 0
11:22pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:22pm | ! Report
45′ +1
Muangthong throwing the ball away with some lazy long passing. Brisbane looking to sneak one back before the break.
Muangthong – 1
Brisbane – 0
11:21pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:21pm | ! Report
45′
+2 minutes of stoppage time.
Muangthong – 1
Brisbane – 0
11:21pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:21pm | ! Report
44′
D’AGOSTINO WITH A BULLET!!!
He absolutely hammered that one from a long way outside the box. A finger tip save over the crossbar from Kawin keeps the back of the net empty but that would have been something.
Muangthong – 1
Brisbane – 0
11:19pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:19pm | ! Report
43′
Muangthong showing plenty of aggression but it’s the Roar now who are looking to attack down the right wing… but the ball finds the sideline before the support player.
Muangthong – 1
Brisbane – 0
11:18pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:18pm | ! Report
41′
Brisbane look like they just need to get to the halftime break. They’re not behind the eight ball by a long way, but momentum is running against them right now.
Muangthong – 1
Brisbane – 0
11:17pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:17pm | ! Report
40′
A messy last few minutes for the Roar who look a bit flustered after the goal against them and the departure of Young.
Muangthong – 1
Brisbane – 0
11:15pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:15pm | ! Report
38′
SUBSTITUTION
Well some ugly scenes here for Roar keeper Jamie Young.
He dove into the side of the net trying to save that goal, but he’s hit his arm on the goal post by the looks of it and there is a lot of blood coming out of there. He’s caught a hook on the post by the looks of it and that will certainly need stitches you’d imagine.
He’s been forced to come off and Bilic has come on with the gloves.
Muangthong – 1
Brisbane – 0
11:13pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:13pm | ! Report
36′
GOAL MUANGTHONG!!!
The home side have the opener after a period of sustained pressure there and it’s a peach of a header into the back of the net.
Xisco has barely been on the radar at all today but he’s right there in perfect positioning to head home the long cross from the right edge.
Muangthong – 1
Brisbane – 0
11:11pm
Connor Bennett said | 11:11pm | ! Report
35′
Muangthong showing some good signs of attack here but they’re struggling to find that final ball into the box or that last shot. Just missing that final bit of execution.
Muangthong – 0
Brisbane – 0