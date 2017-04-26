Muangthong United vs Brisbane Roar: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Cahill on City's loss: 'I'm not going to put the players down'

It’s top against bottom in Group E as Muangthong United look to book their spot in the Round of 16 of the Asian Champions League when they host a struggling Brisbane Roar. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 10:30pm (AEST).

Sitting two points clear at the top of the group, a win tonight for Muangthong would send them into the next stage of the Champions League with a game to spare.

The defending Thai League T1 champions, Muangthong have won four of the last eight domestic titles, finishing runner-up in two others.

Despite their record, United wasn’t given much of a chance at this year’s Champions League. Four games later though and they’re two points clear at the top of their group and looking like a real title contender.

They are the only undefeated side left in Group E, and one of just five in the 32-team competition.

Despite just one win from four games and a goal difference of two for and 10 against that makes for ugly reading, the Roar are still just two points out of the top two and progression to the next round.

It’s been a tight battle in Group E for spots, allowing Brisbane to still be well and truly in the hunt, but will need wins to avoid leaning on their goal difference of -8, the only side in the group to be in the negatives.

Brisbane is fresh off a penalty shootout thriller against the Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday, sneaking into the A-League semi-finals in what has been a strong domestic season for them.

The last time these two met was earlier in the campaign ended in a gritty goalless draw in Brisbane.

Prediction

A fired up Muangthong side who are dominating the Thai League and Champions League alike will be a tough prospect for the Roar, especially away from home.

Brisbane will have plenty of confidence from their elimination final win just five days ago though and the fact they’re still in the fight for a Round of 16 spot.

The home side should get the job done, but Brisbane should put up the fight that’s been missing from their 2017 campaign so far.

Muangthong to win 2-1