Strengthening the NRC for rugby’s future

It is difficult to see exactly how the current Super teams saga will end, but no matter which team is cut or however the various potential legal battles play out, it is looking fairly certain that Australian rugby will be involved with Super Rugby until at least the end of 2020.
I am a fan of Australia being part of Super Rugby. I obviously am not a fan of the current format. I am absolutely devastated at the prospect of losing one of the Australian teams but I am still of the belief that Super Rugby is worth pursuing as it is a unique product in the sporting world.
This means we have a three-year period of opportunity to grow the NRC into a bigger and better competition in its own right. It would be rash to claim that this alone will save Australian rugby.
There are lots of other aspects that have to align to pull us out of our current situation (such as strengthening/widening talent pathways, improving fan engagement, improving the skills of all players and coaches, etc). Despite this, I strongly believe that the NRC is a vital cog in the process.
I actually am a fan of how the NRC has been implemented to this point. There are areas that have been disappointing (media exposure) however for a fledgling competition it is doing alright. The problem is that Australian rugby cannot afford for the NRC to grow naturally and incrementally, especially if we are reducing our presence at Super level by reducing the number of teams.
If we want to continue growing the game, especially outside of the traditional heartlands, then we need the NRC to grow into a genuinely national domestic league, something which has been missing from professional rugby in Australia since day dot.
There is a growing appetite to abandon Super Rugby altogether, while I am not currently of this mind, if it did happen we would need something tangible to fall back on or risk falling into an even deeper quagmire than we are currently stuck in.
At the very least, a strong NRC will strengthen our hand when we go back to the SANZAAR negotiation table.
So what should this revamped NRC look like? My personal preference would be shamelessly copy the A-League. I would keep the current eight teams and add a Pacific Islands team (already touted I believe) as well as a side from Adelaide.
From a geographical viewpoint and to continue expanding the game into new markets, I would hope any additional side was picked through a tender process or similar which evaluated all entrants in an open and transparent way. The same three round robin regular seasons followed by finals would provide a nice block of content to sell to broadcasters which would hopefully offset the increase in travel costs.
I am also open to revisiting the team distribution in NSW as this seems to have caused great consternation. I do not claim to have the perfect solution here but my outsider view would favour keeping the current entities and giving them time to grow a loyal fan-base by really strengthening their connections to existing fan-bases.
What I think would not work here is to simply promote the top Shute Shield teams into the NRC. I just can’t see Shute Shield fans supporting one of their traditional rivals in a national competition.
Most of the rule changes from previous years have been good and have led to more enterprising rugby, but I would vote to revert to the same scoring conventions as world rugby for tries and conversions at least.
I have no issue with keeping the reward for field goals and penalties lower. If one of the Super teams does end up being cut, then the NRC becomes doubly important as a way to keep the talent pathways in the chosen region open and viable.
Ideally, the NRC teams would be able to move to being professional or semi-professional entities to bolster the number of professional playing spots available for emerging players.
But the main thing that is essential to the success of the NRC is getting it in front of as many people as possible. This means moving heaven and earth for a free-to-air deal, massively increasing the amount of promotion and marketing, being aware of when matches are scheduled and where/how to maximise audience numbers.
The NRC is a great product and rugby is a great game. We all know this, it is why we are fans. The more people that can be exposed to rugby in an easily digestible way, the more fans there will be. Give people a chance to love rugby, I know that they will!
April 26th 2017 @ 3:31am
AndyS said | April 26th 2017 @ 3:31am | ! Report
The NRC is off to a good start simply because it now exists. What is required however is for someone to own it, and that is not the ARU who have two more important priorities. That entity then also needs to have a very long hard think about what it is that the competition is trying to do, then shape the underlying structure accordingly. Get that wrong and all the other bits are meaningless fluff, as it won’t be doing what is needed. Worse, get off on the wrong foot and it will acquire its own inertia, with massive resistance to change from those that the status quo suits (examples anyone?)
Right now the competition is amateur, with professionals introduced from above and developed above. It is better than nothing, but it will never do what is really necessary or what underpins the success of the NZ system. Worse, it won’t provide any real benefit to the underlying club competitions, nor will it allow expansion outside the immediate vicinity of the SR teams. If it remains like this, or continues to evolve along these lines, it will ultimately just become a SR ‘B’ comp and will never really fill the role of a domestic competition.
What it needs to be is professional, doing the job of paying the best players outside the SR teams to train and play as full time professionals. As professionals the money to pay them should come out of the Gross Player Revenues, otherwise it will only starve the grassroots of sponsorship and funding. The other costs of running the teams must then be generated by the team and competition, again to protect the clubs that own them (assuming club ownership is persisted with). Overall however, each NRC team should act as the academy for the best 20 non-SR players in their catchment, training full time during the week and then playing for their local clubs each weekend. Then at the end of the club season the SR players return and the NRC competition is played.
But what needs to be thought through most clearly ahead of time is how they want the comp to run and how those outcomes can be assured. The blunt object approach is not good, telling players they have to go to certain teams or trying to dictate outcomes. The structure needs to be set up to encourage the things you’d want to see, such as:
– A generally even spread of SR players
– SR players from a particular region returning to that team
– Teams not just poaching success, either directly or via close alignment with a SR team
– Encouragement and reward for teams that are successful at developing players.
– …and doubtless a few others.
I think most of these things can be achieved by an intelligent system of rules governing the competition, particularly around the finances. But those rules or a very good starter for ten would need to be set up day 1, because it is very difficult to unscramble the egg if you get it wrong from the beginning. The rules would also have to be administered impartially, which I could sadly see being particularly difficult within Australian Rugby. Anything less however, and it will all turn into the same biased mire that so much of the game has become. The advantage however is that it is entirely internal, so there are all manner of things that can be implemented that don’t work in the wider world, such as transfer fees. etc. The possibilities are there, but none of it will happen if it is expected to just happen organically. As any gardener will tell you, left entirely to an organic outcome what you will usually wind up with is weeds, worms and compost.