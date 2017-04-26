Urawa Red Diamonds vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Cahill on City's loss: 'I'm not going to put the players down'

The Western Sydney Wanderers are on the brink of elimination in the Asian Champions League as they face a Urawa Red Diamonds side looking to lock in their passage to the next round. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 8:30pm (AEST).

Urawa sits at the top of a Group F defined by two halves. They and Shanghai East Asia sit one and two with nine points, while the Wanderers and FC Seoul sit back on three, with just the one win from four games.

The Reds need only a draw to confirm their spot in the Round of 16.

On the other side of the park, the Wanderers must win their last two games by strong margins and rely on either of the top two sides to lose both of their final two fixtures as well.

It’s been a tough campaign for the Wanderers, who have conceded a mammoth 14 goals in just four games, leaving them with the second-worst defence of the 32 teams in the competition.

After copping two big defeats in the opening two games, letting in four and five goals, they cracked their first win of the campaign, upsetting FC Seoul in Japan with a 3-2 win.

It was turned around though as their hopes continued to slip, losing the return fixture at home by the same margin.

They’re also fresh off an agonising elimination final defeat to the Brisbane Roar on Friday, going down 6-5 in a penalty shootout to bring their domestic season to an abrupt end.

For the Reds, they’re undefeated in their last five J-League games, sitting on top of the ladder as title favourites.

A 3-2 win over Consadole Sapporo only four days ago at home has them in top form and firing.

It wasn’t pretty for the Wanderers in the opening fixture between these two, letting in four goals to zip at home.

Prediction

While performing reasonably well at domestic level over the past two months, their Champions League form has left a lot to be desired and now they find themselves fighting for their life.

Urawa has been one of the offensive standouts of the group stages, scoring the second most goals of any side while playing one less game, and are a massive danger for the Wanderers.

One of the top attacking sides against one of the worst defensive sides doesn’t bode well for WSW on this one, especially away from home after a finals loss. Reds to get home comfortably.

Urawa to win 4-0