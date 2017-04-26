Wallabies set for Cardiff Spring Tour match as Wales announce end-of-year fixtures

Wales have confirmed their Autumn internationals, with four matches scheduled and the Southern Hemisphere’s top three teams all scheduled for matches in Cardiff.

The announcement confirms the Wallabies will head to Cardiff to play Wales on November 12 (AEDT; November 11 local time), making Australia the first nation on Warren Gatland’s side’s end-of-year schedule.

Georgia will play Wales a week later, before New Zealand and South Africa round out the huge home window for Wales, with the final match to be played on December 2 (December 3 AEST).

Gatland is due back in charge of Wales for the home matches, with his British and Irish Lions commitments due to wrap up well before then. He will take the reins of the side back from fill-in coach Rob Howley, who led the side to three victories out of four matches in the corresponding international window last year.

Their victories last Autumn came against Argentina, Japan and the side they will encounter in their final match – South Africa.

The solitary loss came against the Wallabies, who had a mixed Spring Tour, winning their early fixtures but falling short of a grand slam due to losses against Ireland and England. It sets the stage for a fiery opening to the series, as Wales look to avenge the 32-8 defeat before the other big sides from the Southern Hemisphere tour.

Georgia will play their first ever match against Wales on tour, despite having played in Cardiff before when they lost to New Zealand during the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

They continue to be a side on the rise though, having won the European Nations Cup in 2016 and gone undefeated on a three-match trip to the Pacific Islands, picking up wins over Tonga and Fiji, as well as drawing against Samoa.

While New Zealand didn’t encounter Wales at the end of 2016, they are still the top-ranked team in the world and will be a formidable opponent before South Africa aim to turn the tables on Wales after they were beaten 27-13 last November on their tour.

Full fixtures for Wales Autumn international window (times AEDT)