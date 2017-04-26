How will Smith and Thurston be rated in rugby league history?

Pearce fumbles the lollies but surprises himself to score

Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston are in the process of rewriting rugby league’s record books, and hopefully they will be around for sometime yet, weaving their special brand of magic.

Smith will be 34 on June 18, Thurston was 35 yesterday, and both have plenty more to offer.

Their stellar careers have virtually been in tandem with outstanding results.

The Golden Boot is annual recognition of the world’s best rugby league footballer, and has been won by Thurston a record three times in 2011, 2013, and 2015, while Smith was successful in 2007.

The coveted Dally M Medal has been won a record four times by Thurston in 2005, 2007 – in 2014 with Jarryd Hayne – and 2015, while Smith won in 2006.

The most Test caps have been won by Darren Lockyer with 59 – Smith has 49, Thurston closing in on 37.

The most Origins record is held by Smith with 39, while Thurston has 36.

The most NRL club games record is held by Lockyer with 355. Smith has 344 and will take over this season, while Thurston has 298.

Thurston holds the most Test points scoring record with 372, Smith has 120.

Thurston also holds the most Origin points record with 238, Smith has 62.

But Hazem El Masri holds the NRL club points scoring record with 2418, while Smith has 2044, and Thurston 2040.

So how will Smith and Thurston slot into my top 20 players since World War II when they eventually hang up their boots?

1 – Reg Gasnier

2 – Ken Irvine

3 – Graeme Langlands

4 – Johnny Raper

5 – Wally Lewis

6 – Bobby Fulton

7 – Brad Fittler

8 – Mal Meninga

9 – Clive Churchill

10 – Artie Beetson

11 – Norm Provan

12 – Darren Lockyer

13 – Ron Coote

14 – Peter Sterling

15 – Laurie Daley

16 – Alfie Langer

17 – Noel Kelly

18 – John Sattler

19 – Harry Wells

20 – Ray Price

Even though Thurston has won far more top awards than Smith, I rate Smith the fractionally better all-round footballer in a photo-finish.

On that basis they must slot into my top 20 in that order – with Cameron Smith at nine, and Johnathan Thurston at 10.