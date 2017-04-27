Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos are building some strong form and will be out to heap more misery onto a struggling Penrith Panthers outfit in Round 9. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).

Brisbane have had an indifferent start to the season, playing in – and winning – a lot of close games. There are still questions being asked about where their form truly is, but it’s hard to complain given a five and three record leaves them fifth on the table after a third of the season.

The Broncos have shown us glimpses of how good they can be, but things are a little tough without Ben Hunt. Three weeks ago, their attack looked to be firing as they ran up 38 points against the Sydney Roosters.

The games since though saw them get taken all the way by the Gold Coast Titans, where they won with a last minute try from a chargedown, before it took an Anthony Milford field goal to sink the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The combination of Milford and Kodi Nikorima in the halves seems to be there, but still a little clunky. That combined with the Broncos drifting in and out of matches is why they are yet to dominate. Darius Boyd could be the key man in bringing the 17 together though, and his form has been impressive.

Brisbane will also be boosted by the return of Jordan Kahu on the wing, with David Mead back to the bench after struggling last week.

If Brisbane are almost there, then the Panthers are so far below their potential it’s almost a bad joke. For a team who came into the season as premiership favourites, they look lost on the park and are buried on the ladder with a record of two and six.

Penrith have been woeful, to put it nicely. They were held scoreless by the Cronulla Sharks a fortnight ago and it just about sums up where the side is at. Their attack was patheticly bad, their defence not much better and that didn’t improve in an almost must-win game against the Parramatta Eels last week, when they went to halftime 18-0 down.

Anthony Griffin has a mountain to climb for his side to get back anywhere near form, and Te Maire Martin appears to be the scapegoat, given he didn’t play last week (although that was to a reported neck injury) and has been dropped again this week 24 hours before kick-off.

Penrith are trying to re-create the magic of Bryce Cartwright and Nathan Cleary in the halves, but neither are playing well and with a forward pack performing poorly, there is no turnaround in sight for Penrith.

Prediction

If the Panthers couldn’t get up to face the Eels last week when five and two, it’s not going to change when six and two in Brisbane. This could get quite ugly if Penrith get off to another slow start.

Broncos by 18.

