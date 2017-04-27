Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos are building some strong form and will be out to heap more misery onto a struggling Penrith Panthers outfit in Round 9. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
Brisbane have had an indifferent start to the season, playing in – and winning – a lot of close games. There are still questions being asked about where their form truly is, but it’s hard to complain given a five and three record leaves them fifth on the table after a third of the season.
The Broncos have shown us glimpses of how good they can be, but things are a little tough without Ben Hunt. Three weeks ago, their attack looked to be firing as they ran up 38 points against the Sydney Roosters.
The games since though saw them get taken all the way by the Gold Coast Titans, where they won with a last minute try from a chargedown, before it took an Anthony Milford field goal to sink the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
The combination of Milford and Kodi Nikorima in the halves seems to be there, but still a little clunky. That combined with the Broncos drifting in and out of matches is why they are yet to dominate. Darius Boyd could be the key man in bringing the 17 together though, and his form has been impressive.
Brisbane will also be boosted by the return of Jordan Kahu on the wing, with David Mead back to the bench after struggling last week.
If Brisbane are almost there, then the Panthers are so far below their potential it’s almost a bad joke. For a team who came into the season as premiership favourites, they look lost on the park and are buried on the ladder with a record of two and six.
Penrith have been woeful, to put it nicely. They were held scoreless by the Cronulla Sharks a fortnight ago and it just about sums up where the side is at. Their attack was patheticly bad, their defence not much better and that didn’t improve in an almost must-win game against the Parramatta Eels last week, when they went to halftime 18-0 down.
Anthony Griffin has a mountain to climb for his side to get back anywhere near form, and Te Maire Martin appears to be the scapegoat, given he didn’t play last week (although that was to a reported neck injury) and has been dropped again this week 24 hours before kick-off.
Penrith are trying to re-create the magic of Bryce Cartwright and Nathan Cleary in the halves, but neither are playing well and with a forward pack performing poorly, there is no turnaround in sight for Penrith.
Prediction
If the Panthers couldn’t get up to face the Eels last week when five and two, it’s not going to change when six and two in Brisbane. This could get quite ugly if Penrith get off to another slow start.
Broncos by 18.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the Round 9 opener from 7:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
8:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:39pm | ! Report
39′ – Now Penrith push right, but it’s to side-to-side as Zelezniak is taken on the wing. Back to the middle and Cartwright is shut down before Clearly links with Latu and he takes a settler. They come right again and Moylan goes over the top to Zelezniak, but it’s been called forward.
Penrith just look lost in attack. Absolutely all out of sorts.
Broncos 22
Panthers 0
8:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:38pm | ! Report
38′ – Brisbane start this set ten out from halfway and bring it up in the first two plays, with McCullough taking a run from dummy half. Ofahengaue with the next before they come left and Thaiday is hit. Ofahengaue has a second run before Milford looks to run but passes inside straight to Tyrone Peachey who gets back over halfway, finds Latu and then a pass over the top to Blake who beats one, beats two and is eventually shut down 30 out.
Broncos 22
Panthers 0
8:38pm
The Barry said | 8:38pm | ! Report
Literally threw it to the touchie…!
8:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:37pm | ! Report
37′ – Hiku with a carry for the Panthers before Blake comes through the middle of the park. They now look to spread left, but that sums up the first half for them as Whare draws in the defence, looking to pass for Zelezniak and the ball goes over the sideline.
Broncos 22
Panthers 0
8:36pm
Joe said | 8:36pm | ! Report
Broncos are on fire tonight. Panthers are getting pounded!
8:36pm
JD St George said | 8:36pm | ! Report
50 could be on the cards here
8:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:36pm | ! Report
36′ – The Panthers are shot here. Brisbane come back from the kick-off through Ofahengaue before Gillett comes towards the middle and Nikorima is tackled trying to find a way through. Sims the next run and he threatens to offload before McCullough kicks early from just outside the 40, finds the grass and the defence pins Moylan in the corner.
Broncos 22
Panthers 0
8:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:35pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by JORDAN KAHU
Broncos 22
Panthers 0
8:34pm
Emcie said | 8:34pm | ! Report
Panthers were dudded a fair try early but man their defence is woeful…
8:37pm
Gold Coast bunny said | 8:37pm | ! Report
Combine with Broncs looking awesome are going to make it a long night for the panthers if they both continue in this manner
8:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:33pm | ! Report
34′ – TRY BRONCOS, TAUTAU MOGA
The Broncos bring it back from the kick-off through Sims before Gillett heads to the left edge, but is taken by Yeo. McGuire the next and he is hit hard by Browne, befoore Milford looks to spread but steps through the middle, then offloads to Glenn who is through! He turns the defence inside out, finds Boyd who runs, finds Moga on the outside and he is away for another try.
This is too easy. Terrible, terrible defence and a Milford offload 70 metres from home sets the Broncos up for number 4. Going to get ugly here.
Broncos 20
Panthers 0
8:32pm
The Barry said | 8:32pm | ! Report
That’s blocking play gone mad…three Panthers trying to block the chaser, but none wanting to catch or tackle…
8:34pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:34pm | ! Report
Yeah that was horrific. So is the Moga try’s ‘defence’.
8:32pm
Zedman said | 8:32pm | ! Report
Panthers are still on the bus. No aggression, no intensity, ordinary effort.