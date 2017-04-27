Brisbane Roar fuming after bizarre injury to Jamie Young

Cahill on City's loss: 'I'm not going to put the players down'

Brisbane Roar could have no choice but to throw untried teenager Tomislav Bilic into the mix for Sunday’s A-League semi-final against Melbourne Victory as they sweat on the availability of back-up keeper Jamie Young.

The Roar are fuming after Young suffered a large cut to his arm during their 3-0 AFC Champions League defeat to Muangthong United in Thailand on Wednesday night.

Young required 26 stitches to repair the damage after colliding with a rusty old hook on the post as he tracked Spanish striker Xisco’s opening goal in the first half.

Whether the 31-year-old, who came into the team after first-choice custodian Michael Theo injured his knee last week, will heal in time to face Victory remains to be seen.

If not, it appears 19-year-old Bilic will have to don the gloves in front of a hostile AAMI Park crowd.

Bilic has not played a single minute of A-League football and made his senior debut when he was sent on for Young in the 38th minute.

The Asian Football Confederation have been approached for comment on the incident involving Young, with the Roar due to file an official complaint.

The AFC will be expected to come down hard on the Thai Premier League champions if old or faulty equipment is found to be the cause of a serious injury.

The same goalmouth was also inspected at length by officials before the match who found the net was not properly secured, leading kick-off to be delayed by five minutes.

Brisbane Roar managing director Mark Kingsman tweeted: “How can this be allowed in our elite club competition?”

Coach John Aloisi rotated his squad heavily with Young, Thomas Broich, Nick D’Agostino and Luke DeVere the only starters for Brisbane who were involved in Friday’s elimination final win against Western Sydney.

Only D’Agostino played the full 90 minutes, which the Roar grew into after a meek start.

The entire squad – including the likes of Jamie Maclaren and Brett Holman who were left at home to rest – is due to be reunited on Thursday night, with the team flying direct to Melbourne from Thailand.