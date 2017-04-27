Gallen approached for City-Country return

Pearce fumbles the lollies but surprises himself to score

NSW great Paul Gallen could make his representative return as City captain against Country for the historic fixture’s final edition in Mudgee next week.

The former Blues captain has been approached by City coach Brad Fittler to come out of representative retirement for the annual clash on May 7, according to News Corp Australia.

While NSW Rugby League wouldn’t confirm his availability, a press conference involving several rugby league big wigs to announce the City captain will be held in Sydney on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Gallen’s return will provide a boost to the fixture after Canterbury’s decision to withhold its players from selection, citing concern for player welfare with a short turn around for their subsequent NRL match.

It will be the final City-Country match after the NRL decided it could no longer fit it into the schedule beyond 2017.

Full teams for the game will be named on Monday.