Liz Cambage coming home to WNBL

Superstar Opals centre Liz Cambage will play in the WNBL for the first time in five years.

In the second piece of good news for the ailing league in two days, Cambage has signed with the Melbourne Boomers for the coming season.

On Wednesday, Fox Sports announced a three-year agreement to broadcast the WNBL, which had been cast adrift by the ABC in 2016.

The return of Cambage, Australia’s biggest women’s basketball star, will elevate the competition further.

The 25-year-old has spent the last five years playing her club basketball in China and the United States.

She won the 2010/11 WNBL Most Valuable Player award and the WNBL title with the club, then known as the Bulleen Boomers, as a 19-year-old.

She said her sights were set on another WNBL title and a place in the Opals team for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next year.

“I am so excited to be playing in front of my home town after so many years competing overseas,” she said.

“I have such wonderful memories at the club and we have high hopes as a team of replicating that again.”

Cambage joins fellow national representative Jenna O’Hea in Boomers colours next season.

The league will run for 12 weeks from October to January.