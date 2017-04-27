Longmire’s AFL finals streak in danger

ROAR LIVE: How will Essendon go in 2017?

Review denies Mason Cox the best goal of his life

Hoskin-Elliott picks the wrong man to take on

Sydney coach John Longmire is not used to missing out on September football and is not about to declare the current Swans’ campaign a lost cause.

With the exception of 1996, when he was injured for the whole campaign, Longmire played in the finals in his last five seasons with North Melbourne from 1994 to 1999.

As a senior coach, Longmire has steered the Swans to the finals in each of his first six seasons beginning in 2011.

That streak is in grave danger with the Swans propping up the ladder with a 0-5 record.

Longmire says he hasn’t written the season off but acknowledges his side needed to find form quickly.

On paper, Sydney have a chance to kickstart their season over the next five weeks.

In that period, the Swans play the four teams immediately above them with 11th-placed St Kilda their top-ranked opponent.

Some might view such a draw as an opportunity to generate some much needed momentum, but the pragmatic Longmire wasn’t about to place special emphasis on the block of games starting with Saturday’s MCG clash with Carlton.

“We see every week as an opportunity to get some momentum and this week is no different to last week as far as how we view the game,” Longmire said.

“There’s no easy games in AFL football … we need to play better regardless who we play.”

A hip injury to Kieren Jack has opened up an opportunity for his younger brother Brandon to play his first senior game since the 2015 semi-final loss to North Melbourne.

“He’s been one of our more consistent performers,” Longmire said of Brandon.

“He didn’t play at all last year, despite putting in some pretty consistent performances in our reserves.

“He’s kept pushing his case, kept playing well week in, week out, and you can’t ask for any more than that.”

Nic Newman and Jeremy Laidler have also earned a recall, while key defender Harrison Marsh is out with a hamstring injury and Jordan Foote has been omitted.