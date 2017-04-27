Moore back for Reds, but can’t regain captaincy

Fight ends in the most rugby way possible

Samu Kerevi is set to captain the Queensland Reds for the rest of the season despite the return of Stephen Moore for Saturday’s crucial Super Rugby derby against the NSW Waratahs.

Rested for their last start win over the Southern Kings two weeks ago, Wallabies skipper Moore replaces Alex Mafi at hooker, with the out-of-favour Andrew Ready dropping out of the squad once again.

But Moore and coach Nick Stiles both agreed the time was right to give Test centre Kerevi a decent run as the team’s official leader in the injury-enforced absence of James Slipper.

“If you look at the way the club can grow over the next few years, having a guy who’s 34 just taking over the captaincy is maybe not the best option,” Moore told reporters on Thursday.

“I observed Samu and Stilesy did as well.

“He’s shown over the last few years he’s got those capabilities and he’s done it really well.

“We need to start developing more leaders in Australian rugby and the Reds are no different.

“My role is to help Samu now as much as I can and he’s been really good, he’s got the right characteristics to be a really good captain for the club and he’s starting to learn about what it all means.”

The other changes are to the reserves, where lock Izack Rodda, back-rower Leroy Houston and utility back Campbell Magnay are in for Kane Douglas, Adam Korczyk and Chris Kuridrani.

Douglas is still to replicate his 2015 World Cup form for the Reds and is proving an underwelming recruit, with Stiles saying he paid the price for being “off his best” at training and on game day, with a competitive mix of second-rowers squeezing him out.

Houston, meanwhile, is set for a rare opportunity after going through a frustrating period in which he was stuck behind the likes of Scott Higginbotham and George Smith in the selection pecking order, while also battling a number of injuries.

“I hadn’t worked that much with Leroy at all. Boy, he impressed me,” Stiles said.

“We didn’t pick him at the start of the year, but he kept his head down and you wouldn’t have known he was sulking or upset or disappointed.

“He kept on setting a really good example for the non-starting guys. I really hope he comes off the bench and has a big game because I reckon he’s earned that.”

Queensland Reds: Karmichael Hunt, Izaia Perese, Samu Kerevi (capt), Duncan Paia’aua, Eto Nabuli, Quade Cooper, James Tuttle, Scott Higginbotham, George Smith, Hendrik Tui, Lukhan Tui, Rob Simmons, Sam Talakai, Stephen Moore, Sef Fa’agase. Reserves: Alex Mafi, Kirwan Sanday, Taniela Tupou, Izack Rodda, Leroy Houston, Nick Frisby, Hamish Stewart, Campbell Magnay.