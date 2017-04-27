O’Meara set for AFL return: Hawks teammate

Umpires again in the spotlight after controversial deliberate behind call

Super Six from Riewoldt gives Richmond thrilling win

Review denies Mason Cox the best goal of his life

Hoskin-Elliott picks the wrong man to take on

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Prized recruit Jaeger O’Meara is set to boost Hawthorn against St Kilda on Saturday having overcome a niggling injury to his troublesome knee.

O’Meara missed the Hawks’ past two AFL matches after copping a knock to his leg against the Gold Coast in round three, including last week’s upset win over West Coast.

Teammate Isaac Smith said the midfielder was on the verge of proving his fitness for the match against the 11th-placed Saints in Launceston.

“I’m told he will play,” forward Smith told radio station SEN on Thursday.

“Whether he gets up or not, I guess he needs to get through training today.

“But yeah, I’ve been told he’ll be fit for the weekend.”

O’Meara was strong in the Hawks midfield in losses to Essendon and Adelaide before suffering the injury in a heavy defeat to his former club the Gold Coast.

He is set to join an outfit looking to record their second win after last week’s victory at the MCG which lifted the Hawks into 15th.