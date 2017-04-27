Round 6 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 6 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs
7:50pm Friday 28 April, UNSW
GWS Giants
IN: Tim Taranto
OUT: Phil Davis (hamstring)
Western Bulldogs
IN: Bailey Williams, Caleb Daniel
OUT: Matthew Boyd (back), Shane Biggs (omitted)
Hawthorn Hawks vs St Kilda Saints
1:45pm Saturday 29 April, US
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Jaeger O’Meara
OUT: Cyril Rioli (hip)
St Kilda Saints
IN: Koby Stevens, Jack Sinclair
OUT: Luke Dunstan, Ben Long (omitted)
NEW: Koby Stevens
Carlton Blues vs Sydney Swans
2:10pm Saturday 29 April, MCG
Carlton Blues
IN: Alex Silvagni, Billie Smedts, Nick Graham, Matthew Kreuzer
OUT: Harrison Macreadie (managed), Andrew Phillips, Jarrod Picket, Cameron Polson (omitted)
NEW: Alex Silvagni
Sydney Swans
IN: Jeremy Laidler, Brandon Jack, Nic Newman
OUT: Kieren Jack (hip), Harry Marsh (hamstring), Jordan Foote (omitted)
Brisbane Lions vs Port Adelaide
4:35pm Saturday 29 April, Gabba
Brisbane Lions
IN: Darcy Gardiner, Tom Cutler, Michael Close
OUT: Cedric Cox, Ryan Bastinac, Liam Dawson (omitted)
Port Adelaide
IN: Jack Hombsch, Hamish Hartlett
OUT: Travis Boak (hamstring), Aidyn Johnson (omitted)
North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Gold Coast Suns
7:25pm Saturday 29 April, Etihad Stadium
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Shaun Higgins, Jed Anderson
OUT: Andrew Swallow, Lindsay Thomas (omitted)
Gold Coast Suns
IN: Jesse Longergan
OUT: David Swallow (rested)
West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle Dockers
8:10pm Saturday 29 April, Domain Stadium
West Coast Eagles
IN: Kurt Mutimer, Jonathan Giles, Sam Mitchell
OUT: Jamie Cripps (ankle), Jackson Nelson (wrist), Will Schofield (omitted)
NEW: Kurt Mutimer
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Harley Balic
OUT: Stephen Hill (hamstring)
Essendon Bombers vs Melbourne Demons
1:10pm Sunday 30 April, Etihad Stadium
Essendon Bombers
IN: Martin Gleeson, Tom Bellchambers, Ben Howlett, James Stewart, Kyle Langford, Conor McKenna
OUT: Aaron Francis, Matthew Leuenberger, James Kelly (rested)
NEW: James Stewart
(three to be omitted)
Melbourne Demons
IN: Jordan Lewis, Mitch Hannan, Cameron Pedersen, Oscar McDonald, Tomas Bugg, Sam Weideman
OUT: Jesse Hogan (family), Tim Smith (rib), Jake Spencer (shoulder)
(three to be omitted)
Geelong Cats vs Collingwood Magpies
3:20pm Sunday 30 April, MCG
Geelong Cats
IN: Jed Bews, Sam Menegola, Tom Ruggles, Rhys Stanley
OUT: Daniel Menzel (managed)
(three to be omitted)
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Josh Smith, Lynden Dunn, Matthew Scharenberg, Chris Mayne
OUT: Ben Reid (managed)
(three to be omitted)
Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers
4:40pm Sunday 30 April, Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Crows
IN: Josh Jenkins, Jake Kelly, Myles Poholke, Reilly O’Brien
OUT: Riley Knight (hamstring)
NEW: Myles Poholke
(three to be omitted)
Richmond Tigers
IN: Jacob Townsend, Nick Vlastuin, Steven Morris
OUT:
(three to be omitted)
All times are AEST.