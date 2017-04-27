 

Round 6 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By , Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More AFL Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    The teams for Round 6 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs

    7:50pm Friday 28 April, UNSW

    GWS Giants
    IN: Tim Taranto
    OUT: Phil Davis (hamstring)

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Bailey Williams, Caleb Daniel
    OUT: Matthew Boyd (back), Shane Biggs (omitted)

    Hawthorn Hawks vs St Kilda Saints

    1:45pm Saturday 29 April, US

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Jaeger O’Meara
    OUT: Cyril Rioli (hip)

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Koby Stevens, Jack Sinclair
    OUT: Luke Dunstan, Ben Long (omitted)
    NEW: Koby Stevens

    Carlton Blues vs Sydney Swans

    2:10pm Saturday 29 April, MCG

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Alex Silvagni, Billie Smedts, Nick Graham, Matthew Kreuzer
    OUT: Harrison Macreadie (managed), Andrew Phillips, Jarrod Picket, Cameron Polson (omitted)
    NEW: Alex Silvagni

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Jeremy Laidler, Brandon Jack, Nic Newman
    OUT: Kieren Jack (hip), Harry Marsh (hamstring), Jordan Foote (omitted)

    Brisbane Lions vs Port Adelaide

    4:35pm Saturday 29 April, Gabba

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Darcy Gardiner, Tom Cutler, Michael Close
    OUT: Cedric Cox, Ryan Bastinac, Liam Dawson (omitted)

    Port Adelaide
    IN: Jack Hombsch, Hamish Hartlett
    OUT: Travis Boak (hamstring), Aidyn Johnson (omitted)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Gold Coast Suns

    7:25pm Saturday 29 April, Etihad Stadium

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Shaun Higgins, Jed Anderson
    OUT: Andrew Swallow, Lindsay Thomas (omitted)

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: Jesse Longergan
    OUT: David Swallow (rested)

    West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle Dockers

    8:10pm Saturday 29 April, Domain Stadium

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Kurt Mutimer, Jonathan Giles, Sam Mitchell
    OUT: Jamie Cripps (ankle), Jackson Nelson (wrist), Will Schofield (omitted)
    NEW: Kurt Mutimer

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Harley Balic
    OUT: Stephen Hill (hamstring)

    Essendon Bombers vs Melbourne Demons

    1:10pm Sunday 30 April, Etihad Stadium

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: Martin Gleeson, Tom Bellchambers, Ben Howlett, James Stewart, Kyle Langford, Conor McKenna
    OUT: Aaron Francis, Matthew Leuenberger, James Kelly (rested)
    NEW: James Stewart

    (three to be omitted)

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Jordan Lewis, Mitch Hannan, Cameron Pedersen, Oscar McDonald, Tomas Bugg, Sam Weideman
    OUT: Jesse Hogan (family), Tim Smith (rib), Jake Spencer (shoulder)

    (three to be omitted)

    Geelong Cats vs Collingwood Magpies

    3:20pm Sunday 30 April, MCG

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Jed Bews, Sam Menegola, Tom Ruggles, Rhys Stanley
    OUT: Daniel Menzel (managed)

    (three to be omitted)

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Josh Smith, Lynden Dunn, Matthew Scharenberg, Chris Mayne
    OUT: Ben Reid (managed)

    (three to be omitted)

    Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers

    4:40pm Sunday 30 April, Adelaide Oval

    Adelaide Crows
    IN: Josh Jenkins, Jake Kelly, Myles Poholke, Reilly O’Brien
    OUT: Riley Knight (hamstring)
    NEW: Myles Poholke

    (three to be omitted)

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Jacob Townsend, Nick Vlastuin, Steven Morris
    OUT:

    (three to be omitted)

    All times are AEST.

    The Roar's Weekend Editor and a one-eyed North Melbourne fan, also follow GWS in AFL Women's. Follow me on Twitter - @JoshElliott_29