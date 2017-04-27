Round 6 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 27 Apr 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

The teams for Round 6 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

GWS Giants vs Western Bulldogs

7:50pm Friday 28 April, UNSW

GWS Giants

IN: Tim Taranto

OUT: Phil Davis (hamstring)

Western Bulldogs

IN: Bailey Williams, Caleb Daniel

OUT: Matthew Boyd (back), Shane Biggs (omitted)

Hawthorn Hawks vs St Kilda Saints

1:45pm Saturday 29 April, US

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Jaeger O’Meara

OUT: Cyril Rioli (hip)

St Kilda Saints

IN: Koby Stevens, Jack Sinclair

OUT: Luke Dunstan, Ben Long (omitted)

NEW: Koby Stevens

Carlton Blues vs Sydney Swans

2:10pm Saturday 29 April, MCG

Carlton Blues

IN: Alex Silvagni, Billie Smedts, Nick Graham, Matthew Kreuzer

OUT: Harrison Macreadie (managed), Andrew Phillips, Jarrod Picket, Cameron Polson (omitted)

NEW: Alex Silvagni

Sydney Swans

IN: Jeremy Laidler, Brandon Jack, Nic Newman

OUT: Kieren Jack (hip), Harry Marsh (hamstring), Jordan Foote (omitted)

Brisbane Lions vs Port Adelaide

4:35pm Saturday 29 April, Gabba

Brisbane Lions

IN: Darcy Gardiner, Tom Cutler, Michael Close

OUT: Cedric Cox, Ryan Bastinac, Liam Dawson (omitted)

Port Adelaide

IN: Jack Hombsch, Hamish Hartlett

OUT: Travis Boak (hamstring), Aidyn Johnson (omitted)

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs Gold Coast Suns

7:25pm Saturday 29 April, Etihad Stadium

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Shaun Higgins, Jed Anderson

OUT: Andrew Swallow, Lindsay Thomas (omitted)

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Jesse Longergan

OUT: David Swallow (rested)

West Coast Eagles vs Fremantle Dockers

8:10pm Saturday 29 April, Domain Stadium

West Coast Eagles

IN: Kurt Mutimer, Jonathan Giles, Sam Mitchell

OUT: Jamie Cripps (ankle), Jackson Nelson (wrist), Will Schofield (omitted)

NEW: Kurt Mutimer

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Harley Balic

OUT: Stephen Hill (hamstring)

Essendon Bombers vs Melbourne Demons

1:10pm Sunday 30 April, Etihad Stadium

Essendon Bombers

IN: Martin Gleeson, Tom Bellchambers, Ben Howlett, James Stewart, Kyle Langford, Conor McKenna

OUT: Aaron Francis, Matthew Leuenberger, James Kelly (rested)

NEW: James Stewart

(three to be omitted)

Melbourne Demons

IN: Jordan Lewis, Mitch Hannan, Cameron Pedersen, Oscar McDonald, Tomas Bugg, Sam Weideman

OUT: Jesse Hogan (family), Tim Smith (rib), Jake Spencer (shoulder)

(three to be omitted)

Geelong Cats vs Collingwood Magpies

3:20pm Sunday 30 April, MCG

Geelong Cats

IN: Jed Bews, Sam Menegola, Tom Ruggles, Rhys Stanley

OUT: Daniel Menzel (managed)

(three to be omitted)

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Josh Smith, Lynden Dunn, Matthew Scharenberg, Chris Mayne

OUT: Ben Reid (managed)

(three to be omitted)

Adelaide Crows vs Richmond Tigers

4:40pm Sunday 30 April, Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Crows

IN: Josh Jenkins, Jake Kelly, Myles Poholke, Reilly O’Brien

OUT: Riley Knight (hamstring)

NEW: Myles Poholke

(three to be omitted)

Richmond Tigers

IN: Jacob Townsend, Nick Vlastuin, Steven Morris

OUT:

(three to be omitted)

All times are AEST.