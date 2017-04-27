Southern Stars lean on raw talent with inexperienced preliminary squad for World Cup

West Indian debutant joins the hall of shame with this leave

One of the worst balls you'll ever see

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Australia could take an inexperienced attack to the women’s cricket World Cup after naming four uncapped bowlers in an extended 21-player squad.

Pace bowlers Sarah Aley, Piepa Cleary and Belinda Vakarewa and spinner Molly Strano have made the initial cut for the June-July tournament in England and Wales.

Star batter Meg Lanning and recently-crowned Wisden women’s cricketer of 2016 Ellyse Perry are also set to feature in the World Cup campaign as the defending champions aim for their seventh title.

The squad will be trimmed to 15 next month after a three-week camp in Brisbane.

Australia are first up against the West Indies in Taunton on June 26 with the final set for Lord’s on July 23.

Australia: Sarah Aley, Kristen Beams, Alex Blackwell, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Holly Ferling, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Erin Osborne, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington.