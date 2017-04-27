Super Rugby Round 10: Upset week

Well, I wanted harder games to pick last week, and we’ve got them this week – whether we wanted them or not. I genuinely think six of the eight games could go either way, and this might be the round where a mid or lower-table team make their mark.

And speaking of upsets, who remembers this sure thing from last week?

“I reckon there’s one upset in here somewhere, and I mean one that none of us have seen coming… Stranger things have happened.”

None of us saw the Kings coming! And while it’s fair to say none of the Waratahs fans at the ground saw the Kings’ win coming, it’s also fair to say a fair chunk didn’t see the end of it, either, having left well before fulltime. But what a win it was, and what confusion it’s added to the Kings-Rebels match.

This week has that really unpredictable feel about it, so I’m calling it: Round 10 is upset week.

Last week: Digger, Nobes, and The Crowd 6; Harry and Brett 5

Digger

“She is a curly one this weekend. I do like the Stormers in Dunedin, they match up particularly well against the Highlanders up front, but I remain unconvinced of the WP lads away from Newlands and my Kiwiana prevails. Likewise, the Chiefs should have enough in the tank to get over the Sunwolves easily enough, damn it.

“Reds and Tahs? Backing the home side based on, well, just because, while I like the Lions with their pack and high paced style of play, even in Perth. And the Crusaders should add another week to their impressive unbeaten run, damn it.

“I think the Rebels will be good for a tip in PE after being in South Africa for the week and the Kings having to travel; and because I need to make up ground, the Sharks are un-tippable after last week. Add in the fact they are in Argentina, and it’s no fish for me this week.

“The Brumbies and the Blues? I don’t know which of the sides will turn up this week? I have flicked my Kiwi default setting and will opt for the Blues, based purely on the fact I like Tana, damn it.”

Tips: Highlanders, Chiefs, Reds, Lions, Crusaders, Rebels, Jaguares, Blues.

Nobes

“The Stormers will be better next week but I do not think they can take the ‘Landers at home, especially if Aaron Smith plays half as well as he did last weekend. The Chiefs, if they find a scrumhalf, will win the game against the tireless Sunwolves.

“Here it comes, Reds versus Tahs, what a difficult call. The Reds are rested and trying to make a point while the Waratahs hurt. How much this hurt will influence the high rated ‘Tahs players is a mystery to me, so I will go with the Reds. The Force will find that the Lions are very strong team and title contenders.

“The Cheetahs will have no chance against the Crusaders. Kings will continue their winning way against the Rebels.

“Then we have an early playoff game between the Jaguares and Sharks. It is do or die for the hopes of a playoff berth for the Jags, and if they lose, they will have to fight for bonus tries for the rest of the regular games; something that have found very difficult to do until know, scoring just 17 tries. Weather looks fine in Buenos Aires and the Sharks need water to pull this one out of the hat. The Jags by small margin.

“And last, but not least, the Blues and the Brumbies. Neither team has been able to sustain their rugby for 80 minutes yet, so it is going to be a matter of the one that can do things better for a longer period, and I think that the Blues have a small edge over the Brumbies. So, there you have it.”

Tips: Highlanders, Chiefs, Reds, Lions, Crusaders, Kings, Jaguares, Blues.

Brett

OK then, this isn’t an easy round.

The Stormers will be better for the run, as they say, but I’m still not sure they’ll be good enough to get over the Highlanders under the roof. And here’s a question from nowhere: I know he missed part of last year to injury while playing in the Mitre 10 Cup, but how is it that Shaun Treeby hasn’t played since the 2015 Final? Puzzling.

Here’s me going against the grain; there’s no shortage of reasons why the Reds should beat the Waratahs, last week’s form fairly high among them. But I think there’s huge bounce-factor in the Tahs this week, and it’ all because of the fear of what happens if they lose.

If the Reds lose, well, they had they bye last week, haven’t been playing that well, etc, etc. If the ‘Tahs lose, it’s proper crisis-time and more than a few blokes will be needing new employers next season.

Gallantry won’t be enough for the Force against the Lions, especially without Dane Haylett-Petty, though how good an upset would that be! Likewise, the Cheetahs against the Crusaders, though how good an upset would that be!

The Rebels should take a lot of confidence out of last week’s draw (I think), and the Jaguares should run up a score over the Sharks. And if the Brumbies pull out their supposed ‘home game plan’ for the whole 80 minutes against the Blues, instead of only ten minutes against the ‘Canes, that should be enough on Sunday afternoon. Also, how good is afternoon rugby? Don’t ruin it, Mother Nature…

Tips: Highlanders, Chiefs, Waratahs, Lions, Crusaders, Rebels, Jaguares, Brumbies.

Harry Jones

“Round 10. Things just got real. Nobes caught me because somehow, he knew the Force wouldn’t beat the Chiefs. And this week, there are a few toss-up games. A lot, maybe. Plenty.

“I’ll go with my little striped Stormers in Dunedin; they laid an egg in Christchurch, but they will wake up. The Chiefs will skin the Sunwolves.

“The Reds and the Tahs will conduct an experiment in how poor a game can be played before it is no longer a game. I’ll say Reds? I suppose so. I will never tip the Force again; so, Lions by a lot. The Crusaders will run wild in Bloemfontein. The Rebels will continue their African coastal odyssey, but come unstuck against the disrespected Kings (who have serious power and pace).

“I have no idea who will win in Argentina. The Jags and Guppies might just do MMA. But I think a 11-man home team might eke out the win over 12-man visitors. And then the good and virtuous Blues will give the humble and workmanlike Brumbies a good run, but I think they’ll find a new way to lose.”

Tips: Stormers, Chiefs, Reds, Lions, Crusaders, Kings, Jaguares, Brumbies.

Get your tips in now – The Crowd’s tips will be revealed before kick-off in the Crusaders-Sunwolves game on Friday.

The sure thing

The one thing we’re all absolutely certain will happen over the course of this weekend. Well, pretty certain…

Digger

“Guardians of the Galaxy 2 will entice more viewers to the cinemas in Queensland than the Reds and Waratahs at Suncorp.”

Harry

“The Reds-Tahs derby will have several skirmishes.”

Nobes

“Harry and I will not be sharing the lead any longer.”

Brett

I reckon we see some serious movement on the tipping table this week, too. Either a significant closing of a gap (mine hopefully, obviously), or a significant widening of a gap (not mine obviously, hopefully).

Got a sure thing yourself? Let us know in the comments below, and enjoy your rugby this weekend…