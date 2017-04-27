TELL US: Are Richmond the real deal, and what the hell happened to the Swans?

This 2017 hasn’t started the way many of us thought it would.

The Sydney Swans and Hawthorn Hawks, whose positions at the top of the ladder have been all but foregone conclusions the past five years, suddenly find themselves wallowing at the bottom of the table.

And Richmond, the perennial punchline of the competition, have raced out to a 5-0 start to perch themselves just behind the Adelaide Crows in second place.

Are these reversal of fortunes indicative of the season to come, or merely a mirage?

