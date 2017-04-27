Cahill on City's loss: 'I'm not going to put the players down'

City and United have been doing battle since 1881. The misconception out there is that United have a superior history to City.

Here are ten reasons why City will always be better than United.

1. City fans went 35 years without a trophy and we were still there. United lose one game and they go back to supporting Chelsea or Arsenal or Liverpool or Stockport.

2. City fans would acknowledge another City fan if they saw them down the street with a smile or a wave. United fans wouldn’t even recognise someone wearing a United jersey as they have actually never seen a United game and don’t know what the jersey looks like.

3. City fans actually know the names of their players.

4. Most people at City home games in Eastlands are actual football fans, most that go to Cold Trafford are just tourists who need especially made up song sheets so they can play sing along.

5. Dennis Law actually switched from United to City so he could score a goal and relegate United down to the second division.

6. Manchester United have owners that have put them in $582 million in debt, City have owners that actually care who have them in no debt.

7. When United fans make fun of City fans we can have a laugh and not care what they say, when City fans make fun of United they have melt down and tell everyone they didn’t buy success 0 despite being $582 million in debt.

8. United fans genuinely believe the best players in their history like Frenchman Eric Cantona, Dutchman Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Portugese star Cristiano Ronaldo and Dane Peter Schmiechal were actually born-and-bred Mancunians.

9. United fans will sulk about this article and say they have won 20 English titles when the reality is half of them were when they were a monopoly and spending $582 million of someone else’s money.

10. We are Manchester City and they are Manchester United. End of story.