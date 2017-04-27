The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 9

What a round of footy that was. Every game was alive into the final five minutes and we had two adventures into Golden Point.

It was Rugby League at it’s brilliant best and with another intriguing round ahead, The Roar‘s NRL expert tips are here to give you the Round 9 rundown.

Round 8 kicked off with some golden point, then finished with some more as the Sea Eagles stunned the Raiders, before Mitchell Pearce sunk the Dragons.

In between, it took an Anthony Milford field goal to help Brisbane take victory over the Bunnies, the Panthers slumped to two and six against the Eels and the Titans upset the Cronulla Sharks in a thriller.

The Cowboys dispatched Newcastle despite struggling early in the other Saturday game, while the Wests Tigers put the adversity behind them to beat the Bulldogs.

After the Dragons-Roosters thriller on Anzac Day, it was off to Melbourne as the Warriors found a way to compete against the Storm but ultimately came up short.

The exciting weekend has left the tipsters scratching their head again though, with everyone grabbing five points – apart from The Crowd and yours truly – we got four. Thanks Roosters. Thanks for that. And for ruining my afternoon at the footy – but that’s another story for another day.

Round 9 gets underway with the Broncos on free-to-air TV. Who would have guessed that? Anyway, they take on the Panthers with Thursday night footy returning, before the Rabbitohs host the Sea Eagles and the Eels travel to Townsville on Friday.

The Titans will host the Knights to open Saturday in an important clash before the Bulldogs and Raiders look to get back into the winner’s circle. The Tigers will look to keep things going against reigning premiers the Sharks, before a Sunday double-header sees all four teams from Anzac day, off five-day turnarounds in action.

First it’ll be the Warriors taking on the Roosters in Auckland before the Dragons host the Storm in a top of the table battle that takes us into the representative round break.

It’ll be Tim leading us off this week.

Tips: Broncos, Sea Eagles, Cowboys, Titans, Raiders, Sharks, Warriors, Storm

Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers

Broncos. The Panthers actually won this game last year. They won’t this year. It’s not often that the absence of a winger can have such a huge effect on a side, however, Josh Mansour’s venom in attack and superb kick returns are sorely missed. Broncos by a bit.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. A great win against Canberra and they may well make the eight this year. Rabbitohs are struggling.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels

Cowboys. Thurston’s likely to be back at home and that should make more than enough difference in this one.

Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights

Titans. Just in case you missed it, I tipped the Titans last week. Unsurprisingly, I’m tipping them again this week.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. They’re my team and I’m tipping them because of that. This match will be close. I’m also surprised Frawley isn’t playing.

Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. They aren’t going to lose two in a row after last week’s narrow loss to the Gold Coast and the poor old Tigers will feel their wrath.

New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters

Warriors. Playing at home helps and the Roosters dodged a bullet last week against the Dragons when Gareth Widdop got injured.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. Talking of Widdop – the Storm will win this. He is out and the Dragons will suffer.

Tips: Broncos, Sea Eagles, Cowboys, Titans, Raiders, Sharks, Roosters, Storm

Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers

Broncos. I can’t be trusting the Panthers not to make too many errors or bad decisions, the way they’re playing at the moment. The Broncos to be much too disciplined for them at home.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. They just keep surprising me. Tremendous effort to come from behind and beat the Raiders on the road. The Rabbitohs haven’t got what it takes to go the distance with them.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels

Cowboys. I don’t know if Johnathan Thurston is going to play or not, but I’m not prepared to gamble against it. I know he’ll be desperate to play, to prove his fitness for next week’s Test match.

Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights

Titans. Jarryd Hayne returns from injury and they get a hugely-important win over the Sharks. He may polarise people, but boy he can play. Can’t see the Knights winning this one on the road.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. Tricky one, but if both teams play at or close to their best for 80 minutes it’s the Raiders I see coming out on top. They’ve better at creating try-scoring opportunities.

Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. After great back-to-back wins over the Storm and Panthers, maybe they needed a slap in the face to let them know this is still a competition. The Titans gave them that, but the Tigers won’t make it two.

New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. They’re still not quite where they want to be, but their best football has been as good as anyone else so far. The Warriors still have nagging periods where they drop off the pace.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. They’re like a racehorse who knows exactly where the finish line is. They can make a few mistakes, like they did against the Warriors, but still manufacture a win in time.

Tips: Broncos, Sea Eagles, Eels, Titans, Raiders, Sharks, Roosters, Dragons

Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers

Broncos. A must win game for the Panthers if they are to get their season back on track. Unfortunately, after their performances against the Eels and Sharks, the in-form Broncos should get the 2 points. The Broncos will also benefit from the return of Jordan Kahu to the wing.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. I felt for the Bunnies last week with a number of peculiar calls against them, but they will be boosted this week with the return of Adam Reynolds. The Sea Eagles had a win in extra-time over the Raiders so should be confident and I expect them to add another win.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. A tough game to tip with the big question being, will Johnathan Thurston play? Regardless, Corey Norman appeared to be back to his best against the Panthers and with the Cowboys still facing injuries including Matt Scott and Lachlan Coote, I’m backing Parra.

Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights

Titans. The Titans continue to be one of the big surprise packets of 2017 with their never say die attitude. I would love to tip the Knights here, but their ever injuries continue to pile up and I don’t think they have it in them to topple the Titans.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. Both teams are coming off the back of disappointing last minute losses – the Bulldogs to the Tigers and the Raiders to the Sea Eagles. I see the Raiders forward pack winning the battle though.

Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. I’d like to tip the Tigers here but I’m not sure they can get across the line across a Sharks team who have surprised everyone with their form in the early going.

New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters

Roosters. This should be a cracking game. The Warriors showed how potent their attack could be against the Storm, only falling short by 6 points while Mitchell Pearce finally broke his field-goal curse. I’m tipping an exciting contest with plenty of points scored. Roosters to get the two points.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Melbourne Storm

Dragons. Isn’t it interesting I see this as an upset. The Storm, while having an impressive record to start the season, have not been at their best – while the Dragons have proven that they are competition heavyweights. Even without Gareth Widdop, I’m tipping the Dragons to get the two points.

Tips: Broncos, Sea Eagles, Cowboys, Titans, Raiders, Sharks, Warriors, Dragons

Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers

Broncos. If the Panthers are two and five, but can’t get up for a match against the Eels, why should they be rated any chance when two and six and facing a trip to Brisbane? Short answer – they shouldn’t. Broncos in a canter.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. The Rabbitohs put in their best performance of the year last week despite losing, but it’s tough to see them getting over the line against Manly who must win.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Parramatta Eels

Cowboys. I’m not sure what’s going on with the Eels, but there isn’t a lot good to talk about. A trip to Townsville is going to be a bridge too far for Corey Norman and his troops.

Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights

Titans. They beat Cronulla last week in a result everyone (apart from Tim and I) was surprised about and while Newcastle keep banging down the door, their second win doesn’t come here. The Gold Coast won’t win by a lot, but they will win with too much attacking power on the park at the moment.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. Canberra can’t afford to lose here. Canterbury have been playing alright, but still not convincing. It’s as simple as that and they will win.

Wests Tigers vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. In my talking points last week, I asked the question of whether the Tigers will now be able to move on and start winning with the contract situation starting to work itself out. The answer is yes, but no for this game. Cronulla, coming off a loss will be dangerous.

New Zealand Warriors vs Sydney Roosters

Warriors. The Roosters didn’t impress me on Anzac Day. While you never know what the Warriors are going to throw out, Roger Tuivasa Sheck should have a big one against his old club.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Melbourne Storm

Dragons. No Widdop, no problems… or something like that. It’ll be tough for the Dragons, and maybe I’m tipping more out of hope than anything else, but if they defend well enough, they will pick up a win.

Round 9 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd BRO V PAN BRO BRO BRO BRO ??? RAB V SEA SEA SEA SEA SEA ??? COW V EEL COW COW EEL COW ??? TIT V KNI TIT TIT TIT TIT ??? BUL V RAI RAI RAI RAI RAI ??? TIG V SHA SHA SHA SHA SHA ??? WAR V ROO WAR ROO ROO WAR ??? DRA V STO STO STO DRA DRA ??? Last week 5 5 5 4 4 Total 33 41 36 36 43

