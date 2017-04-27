The Sydney Swans’ task just got harder

Umpires again in the spotlight after controversial deliberate behind call

For the first time in 10 years, Sydney will go in to an AFL game without either Kieren Jack or Jarrad McVeigh.

Jack is set to miss at least two games with a nagging hip issue he has carried through the early rounds of the competition.

McVeigh, who like fellow premiership player Jack stood down form the co-captaincy after last season, hasn’t played yet in 2017 due to a calf issue.

While that is no longer an issue, hamstring tightness he suffered last week will mean McVeigh won’t face Carlton at the MCG on Saturday.

It will be be the first time since round seven of Jack’s debut season in 2007 that both McVeigh and himself have missed the same competition game.

Playing as a forward, former midfielder Jack has struggled for form this season – missing all the pre-season games after hurting his hip.

“It’s come to a stage now where it’s impacting performance,” Swans General Manager – Football Tom Harley said.

“Kieren will need in the vicinity of two to three weeks potentially to get himself right and get the strength back

Half-back McVeigh, Sydney’s longest serving player with 287 games, should be available for the round seven SCG contest against Melbourne.

Harley stressed McVeigh hadn’t suffered any setbacks with his calf and was expected to train fully next week.

“He was a little bit tight late last week in his hamstring but certainly in the area of the calf, where he’s had the challenges, he’s okay,” Harley said.

He reported key defender Heath Grundy would be right to face Carlton despite collecting a nasty bump on his face after a collision with Greater Western Sydney’s Jeremy Cameron last weekend.

“Thankfully it looked a lot worse than what it actually was,” Harley said.

“He had a scan immediately after the game to clear him of any structural damage.

“So other than probably being a bit embarrassed about the photo, he’ll be fine and play this week.”

Ruckman Sam Naismith is out of his brace and would resume running next week after suffering a knee injury two weeks ago.

“His knee is a bit stiff, which is actually a good sign; which means the medial ligament is starting to stick,” Harley said.

“So he’s still a couple of weeks away.”