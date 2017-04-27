Waratahs bring back much-maligned duo for Reds clash

Fight ends in the most rugby way possible

Wallabies Nick Phipps, Dean Mumm and Sekope Kepu return for the NSW Waratahs’ Super Rugby derby against the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Phipps replaces Jake Gordon at halfback, Mumm is back in the second row to bolster the lineout, one of the Waratahs’ major vulnerabilities in 2017, while Kepu returns from suspension to the front row.

Matt Lucas will serve as back-up half, with Gordon rested and Phipps to bring vast experience to the Waratahs backline in his first start since round four against the Brumbies.

“With our three halves, I have decided to rotate them over the next two games,” Gibson said on Thursday.

“Jake Gordon will be back in the next game and his omission from the line up is by no means a reflection on his form.

“We have three strong halves and the rotation this weekend will be our strongest combination to face the Reds opposition.”

Reds flanker Scott Higginbotham boasts a competition-best three lineout steals this season, prompting Gibson to start Mumm and relegate Will Skelton to the bench.

“A big focus for us this weekend is improving our lineouts, so we have David McDuling and Dean Mumm starting as locks to ensure we have superior lineouts,” the coach said.

Apart from Phipps’ inclusion, the Waratahs backline remains unchanged from the side embarrassed 26-24 by the lowly Lions last Friday night in front of exasperated home fans.

“I want to to give them the opportunity to address certain areas and deliver a performance we know they have the ability to,” Gibson said.

“For us this weekend, it’s all about pride in our jersey. This is the our biggest local derby and we want to represent our state proudly.”

NSW Waratahs: Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rob Horne, David Horwitz, Cam Clark, Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps. Michael Wellings, Michael Hooper, (capt), Ned Hanigan, Dean Mumm, David McDuling, Sekope Kepu, Hugh Roach, Tom Robertson. Reserves: Damien Fitzpatrick, Paddy Ryan, Angus Taavao, Will Skelton, Jed Holloway, Matt Lucas, Irae Simone, Bryce Hegarty.