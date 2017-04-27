Wests Tigers shouldn’t be in the NRL

Pearce fumbles the lollies but surprises himself to score

Wests Tigers are enjoying some positive media coverage for the first time in years with the signing of quality Bulldog half Josh Reynolds, and teak-tough Warriors prop Ben Matulino.

But Wests Tigers shouldn’t even be there thanks to one of the more recent shocking decisions by rugby league administrators.

The fact only Eastern Suburbs, aka the Roosters, is the only club to have played all 109 seasons since the code kicked off in 1908 says it all.

The other eight:

Cumberland lasted the one season, and was gone forever.

The Newcastle Rebels also lasted one season, but returned as the Newcastle Knights in 1987.

Glebe lasted until 1929, and was gone forever.

And Newtown exited in 1983, just two years after losing 12-10 to Jack Gibson’s Parramatta in the grand final.

Then the real shocking decisions were made with the remaining four foundation clubs – Balmain, North Sydney, South Sydney, and Western Suburbs.

Souths were first to go at the end of the 1999 season, despite being the first premiers in 1908 and 1909 and racking up 20 premierships to their name by them, the most of any club.

Axing the Rabbitohs caused the biggest stink in rugby league history, and they missed the 2000, 2001, and 2002 seasons.

But thanks to club stalwart George Piggins, some heavy duty court cases, mass marches in the city, and strong support from the media, South Sydney was reinstated for the 2003 season, and a terrible wrong was righted.

The same can’t be said for North Sydney, who amalgamated with Manly, St George, who amalgamated with Illawarra, and the worst of all, two foundation clubs, Western Suburbs and Balmain, were joined at the hip.

It took powerhouse Manly just two seasons to shake off the Bears in their Northern Eagles marriage and regain their own status, leaving Norths to ‘exist’ as South Sydney’s feeder club in the NSW Cup.

How bloody ridiculous was that – a demoted north harbour club feeding an NRL south harbour club?

Even more ridiculous, that left only Manly and Newcastle as the only two clubs north of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, opening that vast area into the waiting arms of soccer and rugby.

Amalgamating neighbours St George and Illawarra meant the Dragons lost their hard-earned identity as the record holder of 11 successive premierships from 1856 to 1966.

Sure the Dragons have swallowed up the Steelers, but Illawarra is still in the club name and represents the marriage. The Steelers are currently in the NSW Cup, still wearing their original jersey.

Another bloody ridiculous decision.

But the worst of all was the amalgamation of the two foundation clubs Wests and Balmain – a soulless decision by the administrators of the day with no recognition of the culture, history, and tradition of two famous clubs.

There’s no way the devoted fans of both clubs could possibly feel the same about the marriage, and there’s been any amount of in-fighting as to which club controls the amalgamation.

As it sits today, Wests own 75 per cent, Balmain a mere 25 per cent.

The Wests Tigers board of nine has five from the Wests Ashfield Leagues Club, two from the Balmain Leagues Club, and two independents, with Marina Go one of them in the chair.

But most of the many ongoing problems since the joint venture won the premiership in 2005 has come from the bickering board which has escaped most of the fans and media criticism, by hiding behind the mahogany door.

Repeat, Wests Tigers shouldn’t be there.

Tomorrow I’ll give the alternatives rugby league administrators completely ignored, preferring to destroy hard-won culture and tradition, leaving devoted fans fuming.