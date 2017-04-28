Highlanders vs Stormers; Super Rugby live scores, blog

This Friday night game sees the Stormers travelling to Dunedin to play the Highlanders. Join The Roar from 5:35pm AEST for all the live action as we cover this Round 10 match from New Zealand.

Both sides bring contrasting form into tonight’s clash, with the Highlanders comfortably beating the Sunwolves at home last week, while the Stormers had a poor start to their New Zealand tour last Saturday night, soundly beaten by the Crusaders in Christchurch.

In terms of their respective seasons, the South African side sits comfortably atop their own conference while the Highlanders desperately need to win tonight to keep pace with the New Zealand conference leaders, currently sitting 10 points behind the third-placed Chiefs heading into Round 10.

Both sides have named strong lineups tonight and the Stormers certainly look to have an edge in their forward pack, particularly in the set piece where their lineout options are stacked.

However, they could lack for some speed in the loose playing Pieter-Steph du Toit on the blindside flank, and this could be a disadvantage if the game is played at pace and on the counter attack from the Highlanders, so the Stormers halves will need to take control of this match to ensure their forward advantage can be utilised.

In terms of the matchups, there are plenty to look forward to but particularly in the backs where a number of Stormers have been staking a claim for higher honours this season and certainly have a grand opportunity to impress this evening lining up against several All Blacks, such as EW Viljoen at centre against the industrious Malakai Fekitoa and SP Marais against Ben Smith, the mercurial Highlanders fullback.

One in particular I am looking forward to seeing is the Stormers exciting Dillyn Leyds going head to head with the Highlanders flyer Waisake Naholo which should provide plenty of thrills for the crowd.

Prediction

Home ground advantage, their respective positions in their conferences and along with the experience the Highlanders possess, has me leaning towards a hard fought Highlander victory.

Highlanders by 9.

Join us from 5:35pm AEST for kick off right here on The Roar as we cover all the action as it unfolds and don’t forget to chime in with your comments on the play below!