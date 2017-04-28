Guilty drink-driving plea sees Papalii axed from Kangaroos squad

Too little too late as the Broncos hold off fast finishing Panthers

Bullocking Canberra Raiders forward Josh Papalii has reportedly been dropped from the Kangaroos squad for next Friday’s Anzac Test against New Zealand.

Back-rower Papalii was originally named in Mal Meninga’s side to take on the Kiwis in Canberra next week, but just a day after the squad was announced he pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge in the ACT Magistrates Court.

Fellow Raiders’ forward Shannon Boyd will replace Papalii in Meninga’s side.

Papalii missed all of last year’s Four Nations tour due to injury, and his inclusion in the side for the first Test of the year loomed as an opportunity for the back-rower to cement himself in the green and gold ahead of the Rugby League World Cup at the end of the year.

However, the guilty plea and subsequent sanction has put a dent in his chances of lining up later in the year.

Papalii recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.123 on January 15 after club captain Jarrod Croker’s engagement party. The court heard that Papalii called triple zero on two occasions that night to report his driving and “make a point.”

Following Papalii’s guilty plea, he has been fined $1000 and barred from driving for eight months.

This is not the first time in recent memory that off-field behaviour has cost players a chance to turn out for the Kangaroos. Both Andrew Fifita and Semi Radradra were not considered for the Four Nations squad last year on account of their off-field issues.

While he has been axed from the Kangaroos side for next week’s Test, Papalii will turn out for the Raiders this week. However, he is facing further punishment from his club.

The Raiders today announced Papalii will front the club’s board next Monday before handing down any sanctions to the star forward.

“The Canberra Raiders have a strong record in dealing with player behaviour issues and this matter will be no different,” club CEO Don Furner said.

“The board meeting [on] Monday will give both parties time to consider the facts and to hear Josh’s side of the story before handing down any further sanctions.

“We have to also balance personal matters and player welfare in a sensitive and confidential manner, as best we can, given the media interest.

“Obviously, we do not condone what Josh has done but we know how remorseful he is and he remains a highly valued member of the Raiders family.”

The Raiders will play the Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on Saturday.