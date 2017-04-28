Preston’s Previews NRL Round 9

Too little too late as the Broncos hold off fast finishing Panthers

Round 8 was a torturous round for tippers with a mass of upset victories coming the way of Manly, the Titans and the Tigers – and a few Anzac Day belters! Round 9 makes for similarly difficult reading.

Last week’s tips – 3/8, running tip total – 40/64

Broncos versus Panthers

The Broncos got out of jail against South Sydney and were the benefactors of a number of awful referring decisions that ultimate decided the game in their favour.

On the other hand, the Panthers could have received a penalty count of 100-1 and still lost to the Eels in what was one of the worst NRL matches of the last decade.

A home match in Suncorp for Brisbane is a massive task for the Panthers and with their current strange combination of a lack of discipline and a complete absence of flair, they will struggle to get close.

Tip: Broncos 13+

Souths versus Manly

Souths would be seething about their last-round loss to the Broncos, receiving two shocking calls in the dying stages of the match. Although Adam Reynolds returns, the mental toll will be a difficult one to overcome.

For Manly, the mental hurdle they currently face is ‘fishbowl’ syndrome. The peninsula club appears to be hampered by it’s current surroundings and is relying on travelling for away matches to get runs on the board.

The Sea Eagles win against the Raiders in Canberra was astonishing and in what should be a very tight game, you can hedge your bets on a victory away from Lottoland!

Tip: Manly 1-12

Cowboys versus Eels

The Cowboys survived a danger game against the Knights last week, but all that danger will be removed if Johnathan Thurston makes the final 17.

While the Eels defeated the Panthers in round 8, coach Brad Arthur should be very concerned about what he saw. The Eels were dreadful, lacking both direction and spark and with Brad Taikarangi now injured their playmaking depths will be tested.

The road trip to 1300Smiles Stadium is always a difficult place to travel but Parramatta tend to struggle more than most teams. Over the past five matches at the venue, all wins to the Cowboys, the cumulative total is 202- 66, an astonishing difference.

Tip: Cowboys 13+

Titans versus Knights

The Titans upset victory against the Sharks was the result of troops returning to the field. Jarryd Hayne, Konrad Hurrell and captain Kevin Proctor all returned and on paper, the side now resembles that of a top four contender.

The same can’t be said for the Knights roster, which is once again the weakest in the competition. Dropping Trent Hodkinson, regardless of form, only weakness that roster. The simple fact is that unless you have someone who will perform objectively better than the player you are removing – you don’t make the swap. That’s not the case for Jaleen Feeney as the replacement for NSW’s drought-breaking Origin half.

The Knights have been competitive all season but I feel that the Titans will be using this match as a method to kick-start their season in disturbing fashion for Newcastle fans.

Tip: Titans 13+

Dogs versus Raiders

The Dogs performance against the Tigers wasn’t so much poor as it was uninspired. Other than Josh Reynolds, there didn’t seem to be anyone who attempted to make a play who would break the game wide open – except of course for 2017’s current brain explosion king Greg Eastwood.

The Raiders, who earn my ire for the week, have ruined my Nostradamus prediction of collecting 6 wins on the trot. For those keeping score at home, a win against Manly would have secured number 4. Nice going Ricky.

Losing in Canberra will have hurt the Raiders and they will be playing with a chip on their collectively enormous shoulders in what should be a great battle between two big packs.

Tip: Raiders 1-12

Tigers versus Sharks

The wheels on the bus continue to go round and round for the Tigers as Ivan Cleary now improves his winning percentage to 66 per cent since taking the reigns of the troubled club.

They produced an excellent performance against the Bulldogs with the kicking game of Luke Brooks proving the difference in an often rugged affair.

The Sharks, on the other hand, capitulated against the Titans, offering too many penalties, too many errors and quite simply, not offering enough discipline.

The Wests Tigers hold a dominant record over the Sharks winning 15 of their last 20 games against them, however, the premiers have won four of their last six against the Tigers since 2013 and won’t want to fall into the trap of losing two in a row.

The Sharks in a tight tussle.

Tip: Sharks 1-12

Warriors versus Roosters

The Warriors continued to improve in round 8 despite suffering a loss against the Storm. Their defence continues to show improvement and their talismanic straight running playmaker Kieran Foran continues to do the same.

The Roosters are officially back on track after prevailing in one of the most epic encounters in recent NRL memory in an Anzac Day classic against the Dragons.

Most pleasing for Trent Robinson was the solid defensive display after back to back losses to Manly and the Broncos in rounds 5 and 6 that saw the club concede 50 points.

We know both teams can attack so it is defence that will decide this one.

Tip: Roosters 1-12

Dragons versus Storm

It’s a top of the table blockbuster clash to close out Round 9!

The Dragons just fell short of the Roosters in round 8 but the biggest story to emerge from that encounter was the injury to Gareth Widdop.

The five-eighth has been the form playmaker over the first two months of football and his six-week absence could see the club slip down the ladder.

The Storm who have finally taken a two-point buffer on top of the ladder are only going to get better though.

Cameron Munster appears to have officially transitioned into the halves and Craig Bellamy has a full roster now at his disposal. A win here will give the Storm a healthy buffer on top of the ladder heading into the origin period.

Tip: Storm 1-12