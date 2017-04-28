Roaring out your speakers: The songs to get you pumped up for another big weekend of sport

A look at the biggest stories from our sporting world this week and the musical soundtrack they inspire. Crank these tunes on your speakers as you ready yourself for a huge weekend in front of the telly or in your headphones on your way to the stadium.

Chairman of the Board – Motor Ace

There are rumblings aplenty on the top of many Australian sporting organisations. We’ve touched on rugby union in this column before, but more in focus currently are the Australian Olympic Committee. John Coates has been president of the AOX for most of this millennium, and there are current investigations into systemic bullying and harassment that could see his time called.

Netball Australia, who have ousted at least one board member this year and where there are moves to change another, are also in the spotlight. There are also threats of player strikes and wider revolts from staff and ex-players. It’s an environment with many complex directions, which we all hope gets sorted out for the better. It’s been an exciting few years for netball in this country and we wouldn’t want to see backwards steps.

Future feat. The Weeknd – Comin Out Strong

2017 NBA All-Star Celtic Isaiah Thomas revealed to Complex.com this February that if he were given the music controls at the arena, he’d be playing music from Future.

Tragically, Isaiah’s 22-year-old sister, Chyna, passed away in a car crash on 15 April. His Boston Celtics were on the road in the playoffs. Not only did Isaiah battle through tears and play the following day, but he scored an incredible 33 points in 38 minutes. Talk about comin’ out strong.

He had the words ‘I love you’ and ‘Chyna’ written on his shoes and cried on court, but he entered a champion zone of focus. Despite losing their first two matches against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics have now rallied to lead 3-2 at the time of writing. Here’s wishing Isaiah, his family and his Celtics all the best.

Green Day – 86

Hawthorn have defeated the West Coast Eagles, but I still can’t get this song out of my head. Successive defeats by 86 points is pure bliss for those who support any of the other 17 teams in the AFL.

Johnny Cash – Folsom Prison Blues

This one’s for Bob Murphy, who played his 300th AFL match last weekend. He selected the music played at Etihad Stadium before the match and at breaks, which including songs from Cruel Sea, Bruce Springsteen and this ripper from the Man in Black!

