The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Semi-Finals

Now things are getting serious. With only four teams (and three games) left this A-League season, the matches are getting very difficult to pick in our expert tips and predictions.

Brisbane and Perth’s victories in the elimination finals last week saw all our tipsters nab one correct tip, except for Matt who truly predicted both matches.

As such, he’s climbed back to equal Janek’s points total at the bottom of our ladder with 60. Up the top, I’ve still got a two-point buffer over Vas (69), while The Crowd (65) and Mike (64) form our mid-table cohort.

This week sees both Sydney FC and Melbourne Victory return to action after their well-earned break for the first round of the finals. Sydney will face off against the Glory at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night, before the Victory will do battle against the Roar in Melbourne on Sunday evening.

On to the tips!

Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory

Sydney. Sydney FC may have gone into this clash with plenty of momentum, but at least some of it has dissipated thanks to the week off. Perth Glory were outstanding last weekend, and while they’ll take the game to the Sky Blues, the hosts should have too much class in a tight contest.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

Victory. The hosts must be rubbing their hands with glee, with Brisbane Roar not only losing in the AFC Champions League in midweek but losing their goalkeeper as well. Will Jamie Young be fit to play here? It might not matter, with Victory’s fresher legs likely to make the difference.

Sydney FC, Brisbane Roar

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory

Sydney. It’s the Sky Blues for me, but Perth will push them. However, Sydney’s defensive axis of Alex Wilkinson and Jordy Bujis with Danny Vukovic behind them should be enough to repeat the threats of Andy Keogh, Adam Taggart and Diego Castro.

It will be very interesting to see Castro up against Rhyan Grant though. The latter is famous for his engine but is still liable to be caught out defensively. If he can get on top of Castro it could well be key to winning the game.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

Brisbane. I like Brisbane a lot. Enough to beat Victory? Why not.

A lot depends on whether Jamie Young plays in goal, it would be a great shame if he didn’t, after his heroics last weekend. It’d be a great fairytale for Thomas Broich to play his final game for the Roar in a grand final, too.

If Jamie Maclaren gets on the scoresheet, I think they’ll do it.

Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory

Sydney. While Perth were impressive in last weekend’s victory, they’ll find it tough to repeat the feat against the Sky Blues. Sydney are fresh after a week off, are at full strength, and have hit 11 goals past Perth this season.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

Melbourne. It’s hard to see Brisbane getting past the Victory after their midweek Asian Champions League match. They may also be without both of their top two keepers. A setback too many.

Sydney FC, Melbourne Victory

Sydney FC vs Perth Glory

Sydney. Impressive as Perth were last week, I’m still not sure if their dominant performance was due to their own class or Melbourne City’s mediocrity. Either way, a clash against the premiers on their own turf will be a significantly tougher task, and one that should prove too much for the Glory.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

Melbourne. With both of Brisbane’s impressive back-up keeper Jamie Young under a serious injury cloud and Michael Theo gone for the season, it’s hard to see the Roar keeping Melbourne at bay, particularly with the hosts’ fresh legs. I can’t see anything but the Victory setting up a Big Blue in the grand final.

