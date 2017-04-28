South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles: NRL live scores, blog

Too little too late as the Broncos hold off fast finishing Panthers

It’s Round 9 in the NRL season and both the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Manly Sea Eagles enter this match looking to propel themselves into a stable position on the ladder. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 6pm AEST.

Both the Rabbitohs and Sea Eagles enter this fixture after two grandstand finishes last weekend.

The South Sydney side have had a slightly weaker season than Manly so far with a 3/5 record, and come into the match after a 1-point loss to Brisbane.

The Rabbitohs fought back well in that game against a solid Broncos outfit and can have a positive mindset knowing they can match it with the best in the comp.

However, South Sydney are clearly out of form winning only one game from their last five which may mentally affect the understrength Rabbitohs.

The Sea Eagles, on the other hand, are starting to soar again after snapping a two-game losing streak with an impressive away win over a very strong and apt Raiders side.

Manly have started the season slightly better than their NSW rivals winning four from eight to be inside the top eight after eight rounds played.

The Sea Eagles will bring great confidence into this clash, with that win over Canberra a feat not many have done prior and should spark a solid performance against an inconsistent Souths side.

Manly have also had a slight edge over Souths in the games the two have played across the years, with the Eagles winning 75 from 139.

Prediction

The difference a narrow win or a slight loss can have on a side is startling, and Manly should bring confidence into this one.

Manly by 14.

