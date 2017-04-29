Brisbane bruised and beaten by Port’s power

The Port Adelaide Power put a disappointing Brisbane Lions team to the sword on Saturday afternoon, winning by 83 points at the Gabba.

The visitors led from the get-go, and it’s not an understatement to say that the first quarter was all but a training session for the South Australian club – they were dominating the Lions.

Port booted seven goals in twelve minutes as the Lions were all but absent from the field.

As the early minutes kept rolling on, and Port’s goals kept coming, Brisbane fans would be forgiven for thinking that their team hadn’t shown up to the stadium yet.

Thankfully, Brisbane decided that losing a game by a million and one points wasn’t that exciting an activity to complete on a Saturday afternoon, and decided to attempt to steady a rapidly sinking ship.

As the quarter begun to draw to a close, Brisbane were able to produce glimpses of the form that had them taking the game up to the reigning premiers last weekend, and were able to stem the bleeding (slightly) with two late goals courtesy of Hipwood and Close. Still, they were well down, and needed to respond fast.

The second quarter saw Brisbane’s position becoming much more unsteady, with Port slamming on another four goals, and a bunch of behinds, and had even the most optimistic of Brisbane fans bracing for a huge loss.

Brisbane, to their credit, did become better as the quarter wore on, and while they were unable to make any genuine indent on the scoreboard, they did produce some much better intensity and vigour, and were able to show that they had, regardless of the scoreboard, the effort.

And, that effort certainly emerged in the third stanza. Both sides, at varying times, produced some excellent football, and even though Brisbane’s deficit was still very big, no one can deny that for that half an hour, they made a game of it.

Goal for goal at times, Brisbane was finally producing the type of footy that had them taking the game up to the reigning premiers last weekend.

Unfortunately, for all their excellent work in the third quarter, their characteristic fatigue began to impact Brisbane’s efforts, and Port finished off the quarter strongly to take a lead of 75 points into the final break.

The final quarter was Port Adelaide domination, with the visitors slamming on goal after goal to initially snuff out the (very faint) chance of a Brisbane upset, and then they were just aiming for percentage.

The final margin could’ve been bigger, admittedly, but nonetheless Port finished off with four final quarter goals and an 83-point win.

Port had ten individual goal kickers – headlined by hauls of four goals to Robbie Gray, Charlie Dixon and Jarman Impey, while Jackson Trengrove had three majors and Sam Powell-Pepper booted two.

Chad Wingard, Powell-Pepper, Jasper Pittard and BRad Ebert racked up the disposals, while Paddy Ryder narrowly won an intriguing ruck battle against Stefan Martin.

Brisbane’s disposal count was led by Tom Cutler, Lewis Taylor and Daniel Rich – none of that trio, though, were super impressive with ball in hand.

Mitch Robinson was probably Brisbane’s best; while Tom Rockliff and Dayne Zorko weren’t that noticeable, disappointingly.

Ben Keays was the most prolific youngster, with Harris Andrews over shadowed by Port’s on-point forward line and Eric Hipwood the victim of extremely limited forward supply.

Port have a clash with West Coast next weekend, while Brisbane would be desperate for a good performance against the winless Sydney Swans.

Final score

Brisbane Lions 10.7.67

Port Adelaide Power 22.18.150