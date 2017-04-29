Brisbane Lions vs Port Adelaide: AFL live scores, blog

Saturday afternoon footy takes a trip to the Sunshine State as the Brisbane Lions host the Port Adelaide Power in an intriguing match at the Gabba. Join us on The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4:35pm AEST.

Brisbane’s 2017 form doesn’t look particularly enticing on paper (four straight losses preceded by an upset win), but it’s been vastly more impressive in reality.

The Lions took the task right up to the reigning premiers last weekend, and probably should’ve won that game, but no one should be displeased with the effort, and I certainly wouldn’t expect anyone to begrudge them for fading away for the last quarter which allowed the Bulldogs to inflict a 32-point defeat on the Queensland team – a margin that didn’t reflect the game.

Excitingly for the Lions, it was their youth who impressed during last weekend’s loss – young defender Harris Andrews, Ben Keays and forward Eric Hipwood probably the trio who have impressed the most, the latter being rewarded with a Rising Star nomination – just reaffirming their growth.

Even more vital for Brisbane is the form of veterans – Dayne Beams, Dayne Zorko and Tom Rockcliff all touched the ball over 30 times last week, and are amongst those whose form have brought a new lease of life to the previously stagnant club.

Port Adelaide, for their part, took full advantage of their Friday night clash with Carlton to, predictably, inflict a heavy defeat on the Blues in the questionable time slot. It was their third win in a season where they’ve looked excellent at times – their two losses coming against two of the very best teams in the competition, Adelaide and GWS.

Statistically, this match is between the teams at the polar opposites of the inside 50 ledger – Port being the team with the most entries, Brisbane with the least.

Peculiarly, though, both teams are also amongst the most accurate teams in the opposition – Brisbane moreso than Port.

Speaking of accuracy, Port would get worried pretty quickly if Brisbane repeats their stunning accuracy from the first part of their last match (they were 12.2 come half time)!

Brisbane have made three changes for today’s clash – none of them forced, however. They’ve dropped Ryan Basniac and Liam Dawson, while also leaving first-year midfielder Cedric Cox out of the team. Darcy Gardiner and Tom Cutler return after one-week injury lay-offs, whilst Michael Close comes into the team after impressive NEAFL form.

Port will unfortunately be without the injured Travis Boak, with Hamish Hartlett replacing him, while they’ve also left youngster Aidyn Johnson in Adelaide after his sublime debut. Defender Jack Hombsch returns to the team.

Prediction

Port Adelaide’s 2017 has been relatively successful thus far, but this looms as a danger game for the Power. Brisbane will have the home ground (and their newfound belief) behind them, but the visitors will be very eager for two big wins on a row. Brisbane will no doubt take it right up to Port Adelaide, but for mine it’ll be the South Australian’s who will take home the four points come the final siren. The onus is now on the Lions to surprise.

Port Adelaide by 21 points.