Canterbury Bulldogs vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

Both the Canterbury Bulldogs and Canberra Raiders will be hunting returns to the winners circle before representative round. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 5:30pm (AEST).
After slow starts to the season, both the Bulldogs and Raiders put up three-game winning streaks before coughing them up in tight encounters last week.
Des Hasler’s side launched into their winning run off the back of their forward pack, eventually finding quality metres, as well as the return to form of five-eighth Josh Reynolds.
They clinched wins over the Broncos, Knights and Rabbitohs, before a besieged Tigers outfit pipped them at the post on Sunday when winger Kevin Naiqama snaffled a deflection to cross in the dying stages.
It means the ninth-placed Bulldogs are now tasked with overcoming the Raiders in order to get back into the top eight.
The Raiders’ winning run was ignited by electric right-edge pair Joey Leilua and Jordan Rapana, improvements on the error front and their forward pack making more metres.
The trio of wins saw the green machine claim wins over Parramatta, the Gold Coast and Warriors, before a Dylan Walker penalty goal in golden point delivered Manly a two-point victory in the nation’s capital last Friday night.
The loss meant the Raiders have slipped to seventh on the ladder.
In line-up news, the Bulldogs’ Matt Frawley is expected to move into the final 17 again and start on the bench, while Will Hopoate has been named on an extended bench and has a slim chance of returning from injury.
For Canberra, forward Clay Priest has been named on the Raiders’ bench ahead of his return from injury and Canberra are expected to be unchanged.
One of the most anticipated match-ups ahead of this clash is that of Bulldogs backs Josh Morris and Kerrod Holland and the Raiders’ Leilua and Rapana.
The size, strength and speed of the Canberra duo have made them the most potent backline pair in the competition, meaning Morris and Holland are set to have their hands full defending.
As the statistics stood ahead of Round 9, Rapana (equal-first with eight) and Leilua (equal-fifth with six) were both sitting in the top five for tries scored.
Rapana was also sitting clear in first for line-breaks with nine, while both occupied top-seven spots for tackle breaks, Rapana with 58 and Leilua with 34.
Prediction
Both forward packs are expected to continually boulder their respective sides into quality field territory, meaning the outcome of the match will depend largely on which side capitalises best in attack on the opposition’s try-line.
The Raiders are perched in second for points scored this season (200), while the Bulldogs are equal at the bottom with the Knights (122), meaning the visitors will likely have too many points in them. Expect the Raiders to prove too strong this evening.
Raiders by 14.
Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match, starting from 5:30pm (AEST).
6:07pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:07pm | ! Report
32 | TRY, RAIDERS, HODGSON
Dogs making good metres before Reyndols kicks down left wing, Cotric collects ball and break the line! Full-throttle pace! Hopoate brings him down just after halfway! Raiders now work ball back toward the middle of the park and Hodgson crosses under posts! RAIDERS CLINCH THE LEAD.
Bulldogs 4
Raiders 8
6:05pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:05pm | ! Report
30 | Raiders back in possesion and working way out of defence. Austin kicks on third tackle to Dogs’ left edge before Hopate collects ball and returns to middle of the park.
Bulldogs 4
Raiders 4
6:03pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:03pm | ! Report
29 | In a HUGE BLOW to the Dogs, it has been confirmed that Graham will not return.
Bulldogs 4
Raiders 4
6:02pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:02pm | ! Report
27 | Dogs looking threatening on Raiders’ line. Reynolds puts in grubber in front of the posts that Sezer swoops before hurtling down-field! Offloads to Austin who offloads to Rapana on right edge! Rapana fumbles. Dogs back in possession with a scrum.
Bulldogs 4
Raiders 4
6:00pm
Zachary Gates said | 6:00pm | ! Report
25 | Raiders marching out of defence, Tapine takes first hit-up since coming off the bench. Sezer puts up a high-ball and Dogs are now in possession from 60 metres out of Raiders’ line.
Bulldogs 4
Raiders 4
5:59pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:59pm | ! Report
24 | Jackson goes very close to the right of posts but is ruled to have knocked it on! HIGHLY DUBIOUS CALL. Raiders’ scrum 10 metes out from own line.
Bulldogs 4
Raiders 4
5:57pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:57pm | ! Report
22 | Dogs marching out of defence. Razzle-dazzle on left wing before spreading it right. Holland goes to ground before Cotric rag-dolls him out but ref calls a penalty! Dogs now with set 15 metres out from Raiders’ line.
Bulldogs 4
Raiders 4
5:56pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:56pm | ! Report
21 | Dogs now marching out of defence. Big runs by their big forward before Reynolds that Raiders let land! Wighton having to back-track now before returning ball. Raiders now working way out of defence before Hodgson kicks on last. Hopate colelcts ball on Dogs’ left wing.
Bulldogs 4
Raiders 4
5:54pm
Zachary Gates said | 5:54pm | ! Report
20 | Raiders now with a top chance on Dogs’ line, Sezer putting in a grubber and Wighton chasing! Refs send it upstairs but the Raiders’ fullback has clearly knocked it on.
Bulldogs 4
Raiders 4