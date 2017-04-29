Carlton give Sydney the Saturday afternoon Blues

The Carlton Blues have triumphed over the Sydney Swans by 19 points, and the Swans are 0-6!
The Blues controlled much of the game, but you sensed early that the Swans were dangerous on the spread, and it was that which gave them the lead for most of the first half.
But when it seemed the Blues might wither after the main break, they were inspired to a new level, taking the lead in the third and keeping it for a famous victory, their second of the season.
There were shades of Round 5 last year, when they went over to Perth and knocked over a struggling Fremantle to end their finals hopes then and there. At 0-6, Sydney are heading down that path.
Josh P Kennedy tried hard with 27 touches, Luke Parker had his best game of the season (though his clearance work still left a lot to be desired), Isaac Heeney was brilliant in the first half, and Zak Jones worked tirelessly from half-back.
But Lance Franklin was brilliantly held by Alex Silvagni, finishing with just one goal, and without him or the withdrawn Kurt Tippett, the Swans had no firepower up forward.
The Blues, by contrast, had winners all over the field. Patrick Cripps and Marc Murphy were monstrous in midfield, as was Matthew Kreuzer, who started on a wing but ended up controlling the ruck and kicking two important goals in the last quarter.
Sam Petrevski-Seton was classy and composed with ball in hand, Levi Casboult’s marking power had the Swans under constant pressure up forward, and Alex Silvagni played the game of his life on Lance Franklin, and laid a goal-saving tackle early in the last quarter on Brandon Jack which would have brought the Swans to within a goal.
But it was the tale of two men – in a game which was largely a scrap, very messy and inefficient, the class of Sam Docherty and Kade Simpson down back was huge.
39 touches for Docherty at 87 per cent efficiency, and 31 for Simpson at 93 per cent, tells the story. Yes, they got plenty of cheap kicks, but they worked hard all over the ground and were simply magnificent, particularly Simpson when the match had to be won.
Even at 0-6, it’s difficult to write off the Swans given their history, but surely finals are gone. And while the young players certainly aren’t having the impact of some of the guns of the past, the form of their senior players, though Hannebery and Parker both improved today, is concerning, particularly in the stoppages.
It’s difficult to believe, but one of the hardest teams in the competition was out hunted, out tackled and out run by the young, developing, wooden-spoon-fancied Blues. For whatever reason, the Blues simply wanted it more.
Final score
Carlton Blues 15.7.97
Sydney Swans 11.12.78
April 29th 2017 @ 6:30pm
Macca said | April 29th 2017 @ 6:30pm | ! Report
Another good step forward – half a chance to make I 2 in a row with the Pies next week off another short break
April 29th 2017 @ 6:56pm
Col from Brissie said | April 29th 2017 @ 6:56pm | ! Report
Macca, could be a couple of changes. Jack Silvagni’s looks certain to miss and both Weitering and Smedts were both hampered by leg injuries. I also saw Kreuzer limping a bit in the last quarter.
April 29th 2017 @ 7:00pm
Macca said | April 29th 2017 @ 7:00pm | ! Report
Undoubtedly Col – there will be som motivated players in the VFL tomorrow.
Cuningham, McKay, Jaksch, Polson , Pickett & Buckley could all possibilities depending on who comes up injured
April 29th 2017 @ 6:45pm
yawn said | April 29th 2017 @ 6:45pm | ! Report
A blind man on a galloping horse could see the Blues are on the right track………. If you can’t, you have no idea about football. The future is bright 🙂 🙂 🙂
April 29th 2017 @ 7:15pm
Travis said | April 29th 2017 @ 7:15pm | ! Report
What a great win by Carlton.
I thought last weeks critisism was very negative as we played a very young list and got beaten interstate in a game we were never going to win. I thought we would make a game out of it, but to play as well as we did in that second half made me so proud to be at the MCG today.
I thought Alex Silvangi was outstanding against Buddy, Casboult (apoligies Macca) played the best game I have seen him play in about 3 years. He has proven we do have some power up forward. Williamson was great and this Harry McKay, who reminds me of Kouta, did some nice things.
The usuals Cripps and Docherty were good too.
Carlton have proven in that they are going to be a force to be reckoned with. All this negativity with Mick, failed trades, poor culture and a club driven by failur has changed. This group are detirmend, hard, agressive and will always put in the effort in every game. Part of it reminds me of the Carlton of old.
I couldn’t be prouder to be a Carlton supporter than I was today, lets stick it up Collingwood next week.
The debate continues, another great MCG performance, should we be playing all our home games at the MCG?. When is it time to play 2 or 3 smaller games at Princes Park instead of Etihad where we only have a 37% winning record?.
April 29th 2017 @ 7:22pm
Tim Miller said | April 29th 2017 @ 7:22pm | ! Report
Sorry to disappoint you, Travis, but McKay didn’t actually play. Were you thinking of Charlie Curnow? He looks a lot like a young Kouta and was compared to the great man by the commentators.
April 29th 2017 @ 7:25pm
Travis said | April 29th 2017 @ 7:25pm | ! Report
Sorry, I knew I got it wrong. Thats who I meant. Charlie Curnow.