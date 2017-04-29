Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics: NBA Playoffs Game 6 live scores, blog

The Chicago Bulls have blown a 2-0 lead and will now look to force Game 7 against the Boston Celtics as they take home court for the sixth game of the series. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the match from 10am (AEST).

The Bulls surprised everyone as they flew out of the gates, taking the first two games on the road against the top Eastern Conference seed.

The Celtics didn’t play anywhere near their potential in the first two games at home, and it looked as if the occasion got to them. Heading out on the road and away from the pressure though, they have turned it around to win three straight, and now hold the advantage heading into Game 6.

Jimmy Butler was the star of the show for the Bulls during the first two games as he was to get his side to the playoffs, but Rajon Rondo was the surprise packet, and it’s hurt having him on the sideline injured.

There is almost no coincidence that he didn’t line up for Game 3, hasn’t since and the Celtics have won three on the trot to take control of the series.

Isaiah Thomas has found his mojo again after a tough opening to the series, with tragedy on a personal level. He has found a way to remain the professional though, receiving solid support from Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley among others to bring Boston back to the fore.

After a big 104-87 win to get on the board, they picked up nine and 11 point victories respectively in Games 4 and 5, and now hold all the momentum.

In Game 5, Thomas, Bradley and Al Horford all scored more than 20 points, and it was obvious the difference in output between the two sides. With Horford coming into form, it allows the Celtics to dominate the paint as well as the arc.

Despite Dwayne Wade taking over for the Bulls with 26, they don’t seem at this point to be able to string a full team performance together, with Butler struggling not for the first time in the series. He scored 14, but only had 6 of 15 from the field which is simply not good enough.

The winner of the series will go on to face the winner of the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks, with Game 6 to be played in Atlanta and the Wizards up 3-2.

Prediction

This is all going to come down to how Butler plays. If he can get aggressive, the Bulls stand a chance despite Rondo still being noted as unlikely to play. Boston hold all the momentum though and should wrap this up with one to play thanks to a hard-fought road win.

Celtics by 5.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the all-important Game 6 in this series from 10am (AEST)