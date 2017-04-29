Chiefs vs Sunwolves: Super Rugby live scores

Fight ends in the most rugby way possible

The Chiefs will play the Sunwolves for the very first time this week as the Japanese side look to finish their tough tour of New Zealand on a high note. Catch all the live scores from 5:35pm (AEST) on The Roar.

Following their dramatic 21-20 win over the Bulls at home in Round 7, the Sunwolves have been hit with another dire tour of NZ.

Kicking off with a 50-3 hammering at the hands of the undefeated Crusaders, the Moon Dogs then went down again last week to the Highlanders, 40-15.

It’s been another rough year for the Japanese side in just their second season of the competition as they limp into this week with just one win and seven losses, currently sitting at the bottom of the barrel with the least amount of points of any team in 2017.

On the other hand, the Chiefs have the same win-loss record but reversed.

A 34-26 loss to the Stormers in what was a battle of the undefeated back in Round 7 is the only blemish on the Chiefs season so far.

They have seven wins to their name, fighting it out in a hotly contested New Zealand conference.

Just three points separate themselves in third spot with the Crusaders at the head of the table.

A win today would not only see them skip away from the Highlanders who are chasing the top three, but also give them top spot in the conference.

Team News

A massive week for both sides in terms of team changes, with the Sunwolves making 7 alterations to their line-up, while the Chiefs have made a massive 11 changes to their starting 15.

For the Chiefs, we’ll work up from one to 15. They have replaced the entire front row, bringing in Kane Hames, Hika Elliot and Nepo Laulala for one through three in that order.

Taleni Seu has been promoted from the bench into lock, while both flankers have been changed as well. Tom Sanders will lock in at blindside and Mitchell Karpik takes the openside flank in the scrum.

Those changes have pushed Sam Cane back to No. 8.

In the backline, Jonathan Taumateine has been named at halfback. Both centres have been changed as well.

Stephen Donald will take the 12 jersey, while All Black Anton Lienert-Brown slots in at outside centre. Sam McNicol has been shafted out of the centre’s thanks to the Lienert-Brown move, but retains his spot in the side out on the wing.

The final change for the Chiefs will be Solomon Alaimalo, who has been named on the right wing.

For the Sunwolves, Takeshi Kizu will play at hooker, being joined in the front row by Heiichiro Ito at tighthead.

Shunsuki Nunomaki starts at openside flanker and Shinya Makabe in the second row.

In the backline, Hayden Cripps snags the flyhalf role from Yu Tamura, while Teruya Goto takes his place out on the wing.

The final alteration is the inclusion of Derek Carpenter at inside centre.

Prediction

This one could get messy.

The Sunwolves are known for their heart and passion, but that won’t get them over the line against a fired up Chiefs side who are on a roll.

Chiefs to win by 36