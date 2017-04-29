First ever NSW City and Country Origin women’s squads named

Too little too late as the Broncos hold off fast finishing Panthers

The squads for the inaugural Women’s City versus Country Origin fixture have been announced today, with the momentous clash set to take place at North Sydney Oval on 14 May.

With the much-publicised extinction of the men’s edition, the addition of the women’s fixture provides a pathway for players from the NSW Women’s Premiership, the under-18’s Tarsha Gale Cup and local leagues.

The City side features a vast majority of NSW Women’s Premiership players, with seven Redfern All Blacks named, as well as six from Cronulla-Caringbah.

Country has used a lot of local league players, with the Illawarra division proudly represented, as well as six players from the North Newcastle Premiership side.

The inaugural Tarsha Gale Cup provides three players (Rikeya Horne, Page McGregor and Tayla Preston) who will compete in the preliminary final of the competition tomorrow.

Five players (Maddie Studdon, Vanessa Foliaki, Rebecca Riley, Eianna Walton and Nakia Davis-Welsh) named in the Australian Jillaroos squad to take on New Zealand on 5 May in Canberra have been included for the fixture.

The squads are as follows:

NSW Country

Talia Atfield (Illawarra Division)

Amy Barraclough (Tamworth)

Erin Blackwell (Illawarra Division)

Amy Broadhead (North Newcastle)

Georgie Brooker (Illawarra Division)

Jerry Burgmann (North Newcastle)

Brittany Constable (Illawarra Division)

Phoebe Desmond (North Newcastle)

Jade Etherton (Illawarra Division)

Tammy Fletcher (Illawarra Division)

Jayme Fressard (Berkeley Vale)

Alicia Hawke (Illawarra Division)

Kylie Hilder (North Newcastle)

Rikeya Horne (Illawarra Steelers TG Cup)

Irene Macarthur (Canberra Division)

Paremo Marsh (Canberra Division)

Kaitlin Mason (Dubbo)

Yasmine Meakes (Canberra Division)

Jennaya Ottaway (Canberra Division)

Kimberley Resch (Tamworth)

Donna Sutton (North Newcastle)

Alyssa Tai (Berkeley Vale)

Margaret Watson (North Newcastle)

Demi Wilson (Dubbo)

Samantha Wood (Canberra Division)

NSW City

Jasmin Allende (Redfern All Blacks)

Nicole Backhouse (Forestville Ferrets)

Nakia Davis-Welsh (Redfern All Blacks)

Karri Doyle (Redfern All Blacks)

Ruby Ewe (Cronulla-Caringbah Sharks)

Allana Ferguson (Cronulla-Caringbah Sharks)

Vanessa Foliaki (Brisbane Easts)

Eunice Grimes (Redfern All Blacks)

Tahlia Hunter (Glenmore Park Brumbies)

Victoria Latu (Mounties)

Page McGregor (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs TG Cup)

Kate Mullaly (Cronulla-Caringbah Sharks)

Kayla Peck (Forestville Ferrets)

Lavina Phillips (Redfern All Blacks)

Tayla Preston (Cronulla Sharks TG Cup)

Talesha Quinn (Cronulla-Caringbah Sharks)

Rebecca Riley (Redfern All Blacks)

Taleena Simon (Redfern All Blacks)

Maddie Studdon (Cronulla-Caringbah Sharks)

Lisa Tauariki (Cronulla-Caringbah Sharks)

Elianna Walton (Greenacre Tigers)