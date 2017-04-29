Force vs Lions: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Force and the Lions will face off on Saturday night at nib stadium. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match, starting from 9:55pm AEST.
The Force have never lost to the Lions. The Lions have not lost to an Aussie Rugby team since May 2015. One of those streaks will surely end tonight.
The Force are known for playing things tight and forcing their opponents to fall into their defensive “Venus flytrap”. The Lions’ pride comes from their fast-paced 15-man attack.
A player to watch – 22-year-old Isi Nasairani from the Force is the probably the best Australian conference blindside flanker right now, and probably the best player name Isi or Izzy.
The battle between the two Test hookers will be good viewing. 31-year old Tatafu Polota-Nau and 22-year old and 2016 Springboks debutant Malcolm Marx will vie for set-piece supremacy.
Do not let Marx’s youth and inexperience fool you. He is one of the reasons for the Lions’ formidable winning record.
The Lions are tearing towards a strong finals run. Along with the Hurricanes and the Chiefs, they have an impressive 7-1 win-loss ratio. The Force sit third in the Australian Conference, their noses barely ahead of the Waratahs.
While the Force have had a run of losses, almost all have been single digit margins. This includes a nine-points loss against the Chiefs in their last match.
However, the pundits are forecasting that the Lions will deliver a double digit scoring winning result. I suspect they are right this time, and should break their losing drought today.
10:38pm
Diggercane said | 10:38pm | ! Report
What a game!
What a blog!!
Oh, what a night!!!
10:38pm
RobC said | 10:38pm | ! Report
Thats the 2nd half folks! 5 point game see you in ten
10:37pm
RobC said | 10:37pm | ! Report
41′
9-14
AGAIN. Hodgo wins a TO penalty
Is he keep score against George Smith
Prior priority kicks the pill to the SIDE
10:37pm
Diggercane said | 10:37pm | ! Report
Hodgson, such a quality player.
10:36pm
RobC said | 10:36pm | ! Report
40′
6-14
Brache fields the restart.
Pek cycles
Whistle blows and the Force boxes it to Coeetze!
Lions now with an opportunity
10:35pm
RobC said | 10:35pm | ! Report
39′
9-14
Prior’s prior kick adds 3.
5 point game.
Force still tryless
10:35pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 10:35pm | ! Report
Hard luck for the WC conceding another try, but full credit to Lions. That was classic Kiwi SR style try, absorb pressure and defend, and then score as soon as you are inside the opponents 22.
10:34pm
RobC said | 10:34pm | ! Report
38′
6-14
Force wins their LO
Goes left. Some enterprising work Isi
Goes right, Tafs
Ball goes back to the left where Isi was for ruck penalty
Prior will go for a shot left side around 35m out 15m in
10:33pm
RobC said | 10:33pm | ! Report
37′
6-14
Beltin nails the conversion!
After the restart he clears to his 45m left
10:32pm
Geoff Parkes said | 10:32pm | ! Report
Marx flicks one out the back – did he model his hooker game on yours Digger?
10:36pm
Diggercane said | 10:36pm | ! Report
Yes.
He checks in regularly for assessments.
10:38pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | 10:38pm | ! Report
Digger had so much more flair than Marx, and I guess he still has more flair 😉