Gary Rohan hospitalised after heavy fall

Charlie Dixon gut-runs 80 metres to put on pressure, gets tossed aside

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Sydney forward Gary Rohan is recovering in hospital after landing heavily on his head during Saturday’s AFL loss to Carlton.

Rohan, who has had wretched luck with injuries during his career, was stretchered off the ground after the third-quarter accident.

Swans coach John Longmire confirmed post-match that Rohan was conscious and had full movement in his limbs.

Rohan was taken to nearby Epworth Hospital for precautionary tests.

He collided with Blues defender Sam Rowe as they contested an overhead mark in the third term.

Unusually, the ground’s motorised stretcher was driven out on the field immediately after Rohan was hurt – as play continued about 50m away until a Carlton goal.

Play was then delayed for about five minutes as Swans medical staff attended to Rohan and he was stretchered off the ground.

“From my understanding he’s having precautionary scans,” said Swans coach John Longmire.

“He’s moving okay, he’s awake.

“It obviously didn’t look good and it looked as though he was in a bit of trouble for quite a while.

“That’s the thing you notice – normally when a player cops that sort of hit they’re able to get up pretty quickly, but he certainly didn’t look like he was moving too flash.”