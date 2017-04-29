Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a battle of the cellar dwellers at Cbus Super Stadium with the Gold Coast Titans at home to the Newcastle Knights. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 3pm (AEST).

The two teams have already played each other this year, back in Round 2. The Knights recorded their only win of the season so far in that match. Since then, Newcastle have had six straight losses but they have been competitive in some of those matches.

The Titans are coming off a much-needed win over the Sharks last week. That broke a four-match losing streak, a period where they were decimated by injuries but still put in some gutsy performances. The only other win for the Titans this season was against Parramatta in Round 3.

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown has again opted not to pick former New South Wales halfback Trent Hodkinson, with Jaelen Feeney to wear the No.7 jersey instead. Sione Mata’utia returns to the backrow after starting at halfback last week. Mitch Barnett is out with injury, with Luke Yates starting in his place against the Titans.

Dale Copley has been ruled out with a back injury for the Titans, with Englishman Dan Sarginson moving to left centre and Tyronne Roberts-Davis coming into the team on the wing. On the interchange bench, Chris Grevsmuhl and Karl Lawton are both out this week and have been replaced by Paterika Vaivai and Kane Elgey.

Both teams will be desperate for the two points.

Prediction

Titans by 8.

