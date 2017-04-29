Gold Coast Titans vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a battle of the cellar dwellers at Cbus Super Stadium with the Gold Coast Titans at home to the Newcastle Knights. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game, starting from 3pm (AEST).
The two teams have already played each other this year, back in Round 2. The Knights recorded their only win of the season so far in that match. Since then, Newcastle have had six straight losses but they have been competitive in some of those matches.
The Titans are coming off a much-needed win over the Sharks last week. That broke a four-match losing streak, a period where they were decimated by injuries but still put in some gutsy performances. The only other win for the Titans this season was against Parramatta in Round 3.
Newcastle coach Nathan Brown has again opted not to pick former New South Wales halfback Trent Hodkinson, with Jaelen Feeney to wear the No.7 jersey instead. Sione Mata’utia returns to the backrow after starting at halfback last week. Mitch Barnett is out with injury, with Luke Yates starting in his place against the Titans.
Dale Copley has been ruled out with a back injury for the Titans, with Englishman Dan Sarginson moving to left centre and Tyronne Roberts-Davis coming into the team on the wing. On the interchange bench, Chris Grevsmuhl and Karl Lawton are both out this week and have been replaced by Paterika Vaivai and Kane Elgey.
Both teams will be desperate for the two points.
Prediction
Titans by 8.
3:02pm
John Coomer said | 3:02pm
1’ Titans complete their first set with a bomb, penalty to Newcastle for interference with the catcher.
Gold Coast 0
Newcastle 0
3:00pm
John Coomer said | 3:00pm
0’ – Newcastle kick off, we’re under way!
2:59pm
John Coomer said | 2:59pm
Teams are on their way out now.
Sione Mata’utia leads Newcastle out first, followed by a big cheer as Ryan James leads the locals out.
2:58pm
PNG Broncos fan88 said | 2:58pm
Might be an arm wrestle in the first quarter, but I think Titans will wear the Knights down and secure an emphatic win.
Gold Coast by 22.
2:55pm
John Coomer said | 2:55pm
We’re only a few minutes away from kick-off.
2:53pm
John Coomer said | 2:53pm
It’s a fine day on the Gold Coast today, the current temperature is 24 degrees.
2:51pm
John Coomer said | 2:51pm
Newcastle
1. Brendan Elliot
2. Ken Sio
3. Dane Gagai
4. Peter Mata’utia
5. Nathan Ross
6. Brock Lamb
7. Jaelen Feeney
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Danny Levi
10. Josh Starling
11. Sione Mata’utia (c)
12. Sam Stone
20. Josh King
Interchange: 13. Luke Yates, 15. Joe Wardle, 16. Jack Stockwell, 17. Jacob Saifiti
2:50pm
John Coomer said | 2:50pm
Here’s how the teams will line up:
Gold Coast
6. Tyrone Roberts
2. Anthony Don
1. Jarryd Hayne
4. Konrad Hurrell
3. Dan Sarginson
14. Kane Elgey
7. Ash Taylor
8. Jarrod Wallace
9. Nathan Peats
10. Ryan James (c)
11. Chris McQueen
12. Kevin Proctor
13. Ryan Simpkins
15. Joe Greenwood
16. Paterika Vaivai
17. Leivaha Pulu
18. Morgan Boyle
2:48pm
John Coomer said | 2:48pm
Nathan Brown has made one change to the Newcastle starting lineup named earlier in the week, with Josh King promoted from the bench to start at lock in place of Luke Yates, who drops back to the bench.
Anthony Tupou, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell and Lachlan Fitzgibbon all drop off the extended bench.
2:47pm
John Coomer said | 2:47pm
Neil Henry has made a few changes to the Titans’ starting lineup named earlier in the week.
Kane Elgey comes off the bench to start at five-eighth, with Tyrone Roberts moving from five-eighth to fullback.
Fullback Jarryd Hayne shifts to the centres and centre Dan Sarginson moves to the wing.
Winger Tyronne Roberts-Davis drops out of the squad. Pat Politoni and Nathaniel Peteru drop off the extended bench.
2:46pm
John Coomer said | 2:46pm
Welcome to the Roar’s coverage of the Round 9 clash between the Titans and Newcastle from the Gold Coast.
Feel free to get involved by leaving your comments throughout the game.