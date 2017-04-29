Hawthorn Hawks vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

The Hawthorn Hawks will look to make it back to back wins down in Tasmania as they welcome the St Kilda Saints fresh off a defeat. Join The Roar for live scores and blog from 1:45pm AEST.
It looks like Hawthorn have finally found their mojo again – after losing in the first four weeks they put together an impressive four-quarter performance last week against the Eagles to score a 50-point victory.
All of the household names who had been so poor to start the season finally played well. Jack Gunston kicked three and had 21 touches, Cyril Rioli looked at his damaging best taking a contender for mark of the year and having several goal assists, while Tom Mitchell who would easily be leading their best and fairest had another 37 touches.
St Kilda were infront at three-quarter time last week but like every other side before them just couldn’t keep up with the Cats in the final term as they conceded eight goals to go down by 38 points.
Apart from the final term Alan Richardson would be pleased with the performance as they demonstrated at their best they can match it with anybody.
Dylan Roberton continued his great start to the season off half back with another 28 touches while midfielder/run-with player Seb Ross amassed another 30+ possession game.
Hawthorn will welcome back star off-season recruit Jaeger O’Meara after two weeks out with a knee knock but will lose another start in Cyril Rioli as he sits this week with a hip complaint.
St Kilda drop Luke Dunstan and Ben Long while welcoming ex-Bulldog Koby Stevens for his first game for the club and also recall Jack Sinclair.
Prediction
If this game was anywhere else but in Tasmania I would say it’s a 50/50 game. It may be a different side this year but Hawthorn down there are just a different beast usually and its hard to see them losing. St Kilda’s pressure game will have to be on to stop Hawthorn from playing their chip game if they are to win.
Hawthorn by 15.
Join The Roar for live scores and blog from 1:45pm AEST.
3:01pm
XI said | 3:01pm | ! Report
Saints are playing really well. It’s good to see
2:52pm
Mat Datson said | 2:52pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
Josh Bruce gets a free on half time to kick it from the square to put the margin out to 22points. Tom Mitchell leads the hawks with 15touches while Jack Steven is up to 16.
Hawthorn have some work to do to get back into this game as St Kilda should be further infront. Is the fortress of Tasmania about to be over for the hawks?
Hawthorn 3.4.22
St Kilda 6.8.44
2:41pm
Mat Datson said | 2:41pm | ! Report
GOAL
As soon as i say that St Kilda get a turnover and Weller kicks truly from 50m
Hawthorn 3.1.19
St Kilda 5.7.37
2:40pm
Mat Datson said | 2:40pm | ! Report
6 Minutes left in the half.
Hawthorn have stemmed the tide and are back into this game.
Hawthorn 3.1.19
St Kilda 4.7.31
2:37pm
Mat Datson said | 2:37pm | ! Report
GOAL
BIG BOY! Takes another un contested mark and kicks his 2nd for the game from 30m out.
Hawthorn 3.1.19
St Kilda 4.7.31
2:31pm
Mat Datson said | 2:31pm | ! Report
GOAL
Roberton Intercepts the ball and kicks it from 55m.
Hawthorn 2.1.13
St Kilda 4.7.31
2:30pm
Mat Datson said | 2:30pm | ! Report
Scoreboard doesnt reflect it but St Kilda should be 5goals up at the minimum
Hawthorn 2.1.13
St Kilda 3.7.25