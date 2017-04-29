Hawthorn Hawks vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

The Hawthorn Hawks will look to make it back to back wins down in Tasmania as they welcome the St Kilda Saints fresh off a defeat. Join The Roar for live scores and blog from 1:45pm AEST.

It looks like Hawthorn have finally found their mojo again – after losing in the first four weeks they put together an impressive four-quarter performance last week against the Eagles to score a 50-point victory.

All of the household names who had been so poor to start the season finally played well. Jack Gunston kicked three and had 21 touches, Cyril Rioli looked at his damaging best taking a contender for mark of the year and having several goal assists, while Tom Mitchell who would easily be leading their best and fairest had another 37 touches.

St Kilda were infront at three-quarter time last week but like every other side before them just couldn’t keep up with the Cats in the final term as they conceded eight goals to go down by 38 points.

Apart from the final term Alan Richardson would be pleased with the performance as they demonstrated at their best they can match it with anybody.

Dylan Roberton continued his great start to the season off half back with another 28 touches while midfielder/run-with player Seb Ross amassed another 30+ possession game.

Hawthorn will welcome back star off-season recruit Jaeger O’Meara after two weeks out with a knee knock but will lose another start in Cyril Rioli as he sits this week with a hip complaint.

St Kilda drop Luke Dunstan and Ben Long while welcoming ex-Bulldog Koby Stevens for his first game for the club and also recall Jack Sinclair.

Prediction

If this game was anywhere else but in Tasmania I would say it’s a 50/50 game. It may be a different side this year but Hawthorn down there are just a different beast usually and its hard to see them losing. St Kilda’s pressure game will have to be on to stop Hawthorn from playing their chip game if they are to win.

Hawthorn by 15.

Join The Roar for live scores and blog from 1:45pm AEST.